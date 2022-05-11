Kadyn Proctor sees his On3 NIL Valuation reach $243,000

(Photo: Birm/On3)

Kadyn Proctor of Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk is one of the best offensive tackle recruits in the country. On top of his recruitment, which many people are following with interest, Proctor has also seen his On3 NIL Valuation soar to $243,000.

Proctor has seen a massive increase in his On3 NIL Value from the start of February when it was at $19,000. He’s been a part of a 1,150% increase in his NIL value over a 14-week period. The biggest jump during that time was when Proctor’s value soared from $21,000 to $243,000 in early May. Proctor is 17th in the On3 High School NIL Rankings. However, he is not yet a part of the On3 NIL 100, which includes college and high school athletes in both football and basketball.

One of the things that are key to Kadyn Proctor’s NIL value is his social media. Proctor uses Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. Between the three platforms, he has 16,800 followers. This gives Proctor an On3 Per Post Value on social media of $292.

Proctor is one of the top offensive tackle recruits in the country. On3 ranks Proctor as a four-star, while the On3 Consensus lists him as a five-star prospect. He is On3’s 31st ranked overall prospect and fourth-ranked offensive tackle.

Charles Power of On3 has written positively about Kadyn Proctor:

“Proctor is a wide, physically-developed offensive tackle who excels as a mauling run blocker,” Power wrote in his scouting report. “He’s dominant at the point of attack, using strong and quick hands to neutralize opposing defensive linemen. Proctor plays with a nasty mentality as a block finisher, planting defensive linemen in the ground with regularity. He moves well and shows his athleticism as a defensive lineman.”

About the On3 NIL Valuation

The On3 NIL Valuation is a tool to help understand a student-athlete’s NIL value at a given moment in time. It works to show if that value is high or low compared to their peers. It is not a tracker of NIL deals that they have received and it shouldn’t be treated as such.

There are three key factors that go into the On3 NIL Valuation. The first is social media. That’s because this is the best, most tangible way to see a student-athlete’s outreach, tracking how many interactions a post gets. After that, you look at someone’s on-field play and the awards they’ve received. Included in that is the position they play. The more high-profile the position, the more access to NIL they will have. Finally, access to NIL opportunities is incredibly important and the deals they’ve received already are factored into their overall NIL value.

In the case of a player like Kadyn Proctor, he is an excellent player, in an important recruitment, and he has a good social media presence. NIL is becoming more and more accessible, too. These all combine to explain Proctor’s rising NIL valuation.

What’s next for Proctor’s recruitment?

Kadyn Proctor has long since been heavily recruited, getting more than 20 scholarship offers before he was 16 years old. Now, as his recruitment goes on, it looks like one team has a clear advantage over everyone else — Iowa.

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Iowa has an 81.5% chance of landing Proctor. Alabama is the next closest with just a 6% chance of landing him. Meanwhile, Penn State has a 4.8% chance and Notre Dame has just a 3.7% chance. This makes a good deal of sense when you consider that Proctor is an Iowa native. Plus, his former teammate Xavier Nwankpa signed with the Hawks in February.