ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Kadyn Proctor sees his On3 NIL Valuation reach $243,000

By Daniel Morrison about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IGdBz_0faQ3Xq500
(Photo: Birm/On3)

Kadyn Proctor of Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk is one of the best offensive tackle recruits in the country. On top of his recruitment, which many people are following with interest, Proctor has also seen his On3 NIL Valuation soar to $243,000.

Proctor has seen a massive increase in his On3 NIL Value from the start of February when it was at $19,000. He’s been a part of a 1,150% increase in his NIL value over a 14-week period. The biggest jump during that time was when Proctor’s value soared from $21,000 to $243,000 in early May. Proctor is 17th in the On3 High School NIL Rankings. However, he is not yet a part of the On3 NIL 100, which includes college and high school athletes in both football and basketball.

One of the things that are key to Kadyn Proctor’s NIL value is his social media. Proctor uses Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. Between the three platforms, he has 16,800 followers. This gives Proctor an On3 Per Post Value on social media of $292.

Proctor is one of the top offensive tackle recruits in the country. On3 ranks Proctor as a four-star, while the On3 Consensus lists him as a five-star prospect. He is On3’s 31st ranked overall prospect and fourth-ranked offensive tackle.

Charles Power of On3 has written positively about Kadyn Proctor:

“Proctor is a wide, physically-developed offensive tackle who excels as a mauling run blocker,” Power wrote in his scouting report. “He’s dominant at the point of attack, using strong and quick hands to neutralize opposing defensive linemen. Proctor plays with a nasty mentality as a block finisher, planting defensive linemen in the ground with regularity. He moves well and shows his athleticism as a defensive lineman.”

About the On3 NIL Valuation

The On3 NIL Valuation is a tool to help understand a student-athlete’s NIL value at a given moment in time. It works to show if that value is high or low compared to their peers. It is not a tracker of NIL deals that they have received and it shouldn’t be treated as such.

There are three key factors that go into the On3 NIL Valuation. The first is social media. That’s because this is the best, most tangible way to see a student-athlete’s outreach, tracking how many interactions a post gets. After that, you look at someone’s on-field play and the awards they’ve received. Included in that is the position they play. The more high-profile the position, the more access to NIL they will have. Finally, access to NIL opportunities is incredibly important and the deals they’ve received already are factored into their overall NIL value.

In the case of a player like Kadyn Proctor, he is an excellent player, in an important recruitment, and he has a good social media presence. NIL is becoming more and more accessible, too. These all combine to explain Proctor’s rising NIL valuation.

What’s next for Proctor’s recruitment?

Kadyn Proctor has long since been heavily recruited, getting more than 20 scholarship offers before he was 16 years old. Now, as his recruitment goes on, it looks like one team has a clear advantage over everyone else — Iowa.

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Iowa has an 81.5% chance of landing Proctor. Alabama is the next closest with just a 6% chance of landing him. Meanwhile, Penn State has a 4.8% chance and Notre Dame has just a 3.7% chance. This makes a good deal of sense when you consider that Proctor is an Iowa native. Plus, his former teammate Xavier Nwankpa signed with the Hawks in February.

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

Hawkeye Assistant Coach Kirk Speraw Announces Retirement

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa men’s basketball assistant coach Kirk Speraw announced his retirement, effective June 30, after 43 years of coaching college basketball. The announcement was made Wednesday by head coach Fran McCaffery. Speraw began his coaching career as a graduate assistant under Hall of...
IOWA CITY, IA
bluegoldnews.com

Iowa Transfer Brings New York Toughness To WVU

In rebuilding a team that slipped to 16-17 last season, West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has returned to a familiar path to restore some grit and toughness to his program. WVU recently added 6-foot point guard Joe Toussaint to the roster. Though he spent the past three...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
btpowerhouse.com

2023 Four-Star Pryce Sandfort to visit Nebraska Cornhuskers Saturday

Early last month, the Nebraska Cornhuskers put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Fred Hoiberg and his staff decided to offer 2023 small forward prospect Pryce Sandfort. He will be making an official visit to Lincoln on Saturday. Sandfort comes out of Waukee, Iowa and is currently...
WAUKEE, IA
kiwaradio.com

CLGLR’s Zach Lutmer Receives Scholarship Offer From Iowa

Rock Rapids, Iowa — Central Lyon/George-Little Rock quarterback Zach Lutmer has received an offer to continue his academic and football career with the Iowa Hawkeyes. The 6’2″ 185lbs dual threat quarterback is being recruited as a safety for the Hawkeyes. As a sophomore, Lutmer led the Lions to a state runner up finish and a during his junior year led CLGLR to a 7-4 record before losing to state runner up West Lyon in the 2A quarterfinals.
LITTLE ROCK, IA
kmaland.com

Auburn pole vaulter Maher ready for chance at Doane

(Auburn) -- A lot of hard work inside and outside the season has landed Auburn pole vault standout Jerzie Maher an opportunity at Doane. While Maher is one of the area’s top pole vaulters, she says she wasn’t always thinking about it at a collegiate level. “I really...
AUBURN, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa basketball assistant Speraw announces retirement

(Iowa City) -- Iowa men’s basketball assistant coach Kirk Speraw has announced his retirement. Speraw began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Iowa under Hall of Fame head coach Lute Olson in 1980 and and concludes it at Iowa after 12 years under Fran McCaffery. View the...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil Valuation#Nil Value#Tiktok
voiceofmotown.com

The Real Problem With West Virginia Basketball

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia assistant basketball coach Larry Harrison is a graduate of Pitt. He played a few years at Muskingum College in Ohio. He was the head coach at Hartford where he compiled a 67-107 (.385) record. He was an assistant at DePaul and American, and he briefly served as a scout for the Washington Wizards in the NBA.
MORGANTOWN, WV
saturdaytradition.com

1 B1G school makes Fox CFB's Top 10 for 2022 Transfer Team Rankings

Fox College Football released its 2022 Transfer Team Rankings list with the 10 schools that had the highest quality transfers. A B1G school made the list at No. 7. Schools from the SEC, Big 12, Pac-12, and AAC also made the list. Michigan State was the lone B1G school that made the list at No.7 with 10 transfer commits, and a 89 transfer rating. The transfer ratings are from the 247Sports website, and required a school to have at least 5 transfer commits.
EAST LANSING, MI
1380kcim.com

Steve Kock of Carroll

Steve Kock, 68 of Carroll, died early Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022, at Journey Senior Services in Carroll. A visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll. Following the visitation, Steve’s family invites everyone to a Celebration of his life and hors d’oeuvres in the Sharp Center next to the funeral home.
CARROLL, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: JUCO DB Blake Thompson on picking Iowa State over Mizzou and KU

Iowa State added a pair of defensive backs to its 2022 roster via the junior college route over the past couple of weeks. One of them, Texas native Blake Thompson, comes from the same JUCO that produced standout wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson. “Oh yeah,” Thompson said of Hutchinson’s impact on...
AMES, IA
arkansasfight.com

Updated Scholarship Situation For Razorback Men’s Basketball: 5-12-2022

Thursday afternoon, Razorback sharpshooter, Jaxson Robinson announced he will enter the transfer portal. The former five-star prospect went to Twitter to break the news that he will leave Fayetteville after one season as a Razorback. The second-year player came to Arkansas after spending his first season at Texas A&M. Wichita...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
who13.com

Van Ginkel’s serves central Iowa for a century

DES MOINES, Iowa – For the past 100 years, Van Ginkel Athletic Manufacturing has been the go-to for Iowa sports teams trying to outfit their players. “My grandpa started it in 1922,” owner Joe Van Ginkel said. Joe Van Ginkel has worked here since he was 12, and...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Only Two Vendors Attended This Farmers Market In Eastern Iowa

It was a pretty sad scene at the farmers market, in Cedar Rapids, at Noelridge Park, Wednesday afternoon. When I first heard about this I just assumed it was because of the outrageous heat wave Iowans have been going through. Only two vendors showed up and fewer than ten customers in the first hour according to KCRG. Through further investigation, I've found out there's a little more to it than just warm temperatures.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KROC News

4 Easy Ways To Attract Orioles In Minnesota Yards

A popular bird that fills our neighborhoods in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois with beautiful songs are in flight and migrating. If you'd love to have these gorgeous, orange birds show up in your backyard this summer, below are 4 tips that will help them find your house. When do...
MINNESOTA STATE
kmaland.com

Drake hires Edwards as men's hoops assistant

(Des Moines) -- Drake head men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries has announced the hiring of Corey Edwards as an assistant coach. Edwards recently served as a graduate assistant at Creighton. In a release, Coach DeVries said, "We are very excited to add Corey to our coaching staff. He has...
DES MOINES, IA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
45K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy