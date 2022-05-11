Tenn. expects changes to lethal injection protocol, staffing

Few bands in my heart’s collection trace back to a single, revelatory song quite like Asheville’s River Whyless. I heard it performed on September 11 of 2013 at Music City Roots (you can see it here for yourself). “Pigeon Feathers” unfolded like a mini-suite, starting with a mesmerizing looping bass figure playing off an insistently repeating arpeggio played by violinist Halli Anderson. That fractured and grew into a noisy crescendo that broke suddenly to introduce Ryan O’Keefe’s lead vocal against the quiet backdrop of a gently strummed guitar. From there, the song swung between elegantly minimal and roaring passages in a flux that spoke to the parts of me that had grown up on classical music, and I could tell right away something was especially thoughtful and deliberate about this indie-folk quartet.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO