Tennessee State

Tenn. expects changes to lethal injection protocol, staffing

By WMOT
wmot.org
 1 day ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say they anticipate that an independent investigation of the state’s lethal injection methods will result in changes to how those...

It wasn't murder: Judge frees innocent Nashville man after 30 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who served 30 years of a life sentence for the fire that killed his girlfriend is now free. A judge vacated his murder conviction, declaring that 65-year-old Claude Garrett “has shown actual innocence.”. Garrett was found guilty in 1992 after his...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee's average cost for a gallon of gasoline back above $4

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Fuel costs headed sharply higher again in Tennessee this week. Triple A said Tuesday morning that the statewide average for a gallon of unleaded regular stood at $4.12. That’s an increase of 21 cents in just the past week. In Greater Nashville Tuesday...
TENNESSEE STATE
University of Tennessee to resume requiring test scores

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee says students applying to attend next fall will be required to submit standardized test scores. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the school has decided to return to its pre-pandemic policy of requiring students to submit scores from the SAT, ACT or both.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On The String: River Whyless Brought The World To Appalachia

Few bands in my heart’s collection trace back to a single, revelatory song quite like Asheville’s River Whyless. I heard it performed on September 11 of 2013 at Music City Roots (you can see it here for yourself). “Pigeon Feathers” unfolded like a mini-suite, starting with a mesmerizing looping bass figure playing off an insistently repeating arpeggio played by violinist Halli Anderson. That fractured and grew into a noisy crescendo that broke suddenly to introduce Ryan O’Keefe’s lead vocal against the quiet backdrop of a gently strummed guitar. From there, the song swung between elegantly minimal and roaring passages in a flux that spoke to the parts of me that had grown up on classical music, and I could tell right away something was especially thoughtful and deliberate about this indie-folk quartet.
ASHEVILLE, NC

