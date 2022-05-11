Dallas OL Aidan Gilmore high on SMU after visits to the Hilltop

While there is a bit of a lag in the news cycle on the recruiting trail right now for the Texas football program post-spring camp, that won’t last all that long. The highly anticipated summer visit season is just around the corner for second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff. And that is likely to deliver one of the busiest points of the calendar year on the recruiting trail for Texas.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO