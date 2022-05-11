Dallas OL Aidan Gilmore high on SMU after visits to the Hilltop
2023 Dallas (Tex.) Parish Episcopal offensive lineman Aidan Gilmore has a trio of offers from Marshall, Sam Houston State and SMU.
