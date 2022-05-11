ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas OL Aidan Gilmore high on SMU after visits to the Hilltop

By Billy Embody about 5 hours
2023 OL Aidan Gilmore. (Sam Spiegelman)

2023 Dallas (Tex.) Parish Episcopal offensive lineman Aidan Gilmore has a trio of offers from Marshall, Sam Houston State and SMU.

