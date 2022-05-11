Nate Oats playfully chides 'FOG' Greg McElroy after basketball criticism

Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alabama basketball came under criticism last season at times for a lack of leadership on the floor and the bad run of form late in the year. Among those to provide critical thoughts was former Crimson Tide football star Greg McElroy, who finally faced the response of head coach Nate Oats.

Live from the Regions Tradition Pro-Am golf tournament, the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning radio show hosted several celebrity players. Former Auburn football player Cole Cubelic could not help but pit his co-host Greg McElroy against Nate Oats for some playful banter.

“Did he or did he not say that basketball doesn’t start until February?” asked Oats.

“It was along those lines,” responded Cubelic.

“So I want to know, did he watch?” Oats joked. “He is an Alabama alum, right? Do we get more love from the Auburn alum on this show than we do from the Alabama alum?

“Cole is more start, analytical and intelligent. I follow him on Twitter and I get real stuff, so it makes sense that the smart, more analytical guy would follow us a little closer. But I’d just like to know if he watched the Gonzaga game, the Houston game? … Then he said he was done watching us in the middle of February, so did he watch us for two weeks then? Tell him we don’t want him on our bandwagon if we go on a run. When we’re on a run – nope – we’re full. Charles Barkley will be on it, but he’s not on it.”

In the shadow of Alabama football under Nick Saban and the lasting legacy of Bear Bryant, the basketball team recognizes that many fans follow the season similarly to Greg McElroy. However, that does not mean that the diehard fans who follow from start to finish cannot have some fun.

The term “FOG” has been adopted to reference “Football Only Gumps,” a play on the nickname given to the larger fanbase. Nate Oats and Cole Cubelic made sure to place the label on Greg McElroy.

“So he’s an uninformed radio sports guy?” asked Oats. “What do we call them?”

“I think it’s a Football Only Gump,” Cubelic responded quickly. “FOG”

Notably, McElroy was already on the golf course for his round during the interview and could not defend himself against the jokes from his colleagues.