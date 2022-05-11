ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Additional details revealed about Eli Ricks' recent traffic arrest, marijuana charges

By Nikki Chavanelle about 5 hours
Photo courtesy of Alabama Athletics

More details have emerged following the arrest of former LSU Tigers star and new Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Eli Ricks last Sunday evening. The police booked him for charges of speeding, no insurance and possession of marijuana in the first offense, according to the inmate roster for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

The full police report reveals that Ricks was in possession of one gram of marijuana, valued at approximately $20, according to Mike Rodak.

The cornerback was clocked going 91 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 59 near Laurel, Mississippi, according to The Laurel Leader Call. Ricks was driving a 2018 Mercedes BTM when the authorities pulled him over and discovered the marijuana.

The new Alabama defender pleaded not guilty and walked out of the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He now has a court hearing on June 23 at 9 a.m. In Mississippi, the first conviction for marijuana possession under 30 grams results in a $100-$250 fine with no jail time. What punishment Ricks may face with the Crimson Tide team and Nick Saban is still unknown.

Eli Ricks battling for starting role in Tuscaloosa

Eli Ricks was the No. 9 overall player and No. 1 cornerback in the On3 Transfer Portal rankings.

This spring, Ricks worked his way back from a shoulder injury suffered last season. But by Alabama’s second scrimmage, he seemed to be back to full strength. He was able to participate in the annual A-Day Game on April 16 as well.

In two seasons at LSU, Ricks played in 14 games. He totaled 31 tackles during that time. He also had five interceptions — two returned for a touchdown — and six pass deflections. His 4 interceptions as a true freshman in 2020 landed him a spot as a third-team All-American by the Associated Press.

A native of Rancho Cucamonga, Cali., Ricks was a five-star recruit out of Florida’s IMG Academy in 2020. He was the No. 4 recruit in the state of Florida, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

