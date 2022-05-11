ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Ole Miss offers 2026 EDGE Tyler Atkinson. Will they be able to fend off Georgia?

By Zach Berry about 7 hours
 2 days ago
Tyler Atkinson-Jeremy Johnson

One of the most talented 8th graders in the country continues to stack offers. Can Ole Miss be a factor?

wxxv25.com

NCAA Baseball: Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss

There are a lot of Atlanta Braves fans in South Mississippi and tonight, most of the die-hards from the Pine Belt found their way to Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg where the 2021 World Series Trophy made its way to the Hub City. But the two teams actually taking the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
The Exponent

Alabama Mississippi St Football

Visits from two Alabama players kick off an important recruiting period for Huskers. A defensive tackle and a defensive back that started their careers with the Crimson Tide are visiting Lincoln, among other recruiting happenings.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wxxv25.com

Former St. Martin basketball standout Andre Brunt II signs with Tougaloo College

Two years after his initial signing day ceremony, former St. Martin boys basketball standout Andre Brunt II is back where it all began to do it all over again. This afternoon, the former Yellowjacket put pen to paper with Tougaloo College in Jackson, having played the last two seasons at Snead State Community College in Boaz, Alabama.
BOAZ, AL
WJTV 12

‘We need it’: How one custodian is fighting fear to get a pay raise at University of Southern Mississippi

HATTIESBURG — Janice Jones scanned the growing crowd, her brown eyes squinting in the bright sun.  About 30 people, some wearing red t-shirts and holding signs, were gathering at a fountain near University of Southern Mississippi’s Danforth Chapel for a protest. The group planned to march to President Rodney Bennett’s office and deliver more than 250 […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
ourmshome.com

Mississippi Heats Up the Memphis in May BBQ Contest

The Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest has been dubbed the “Most Prestigious Barbecue Contest” by USA Today and there’s good reason why. Over four days from May 11-14, 215 teams will battle for the title of Grand Champion and a share of the more than $140,000 in prize money. Teams will go snout to snout in the pork categories of Ribs, Shoulder, and Whole Hog and the ancillary competitions of Hot Wings, Sauce, and “Anything But Pork.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
travelawaits.com

11 Fabulous Restaurants To Try In Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is one of those cities that you simply cannot ignore. With a resident population of less than 50,000, the number swells by another 15,000 when students are on campus at the University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University. Camp Shelby, the nation’s largest state-owned training site, is located within a quick drive, and Hattiesburg shares the title of “Birthplace of Rock and Roll” with Clarksdale, Memphis, New Orleans, and Detroit. With its 1964 Freedom Summer Trail, it is an important destination in telling the story of the Civil Rights Movement.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Meridian dad, son and daughter graduate together at MSU-Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MSU-Meridian held its spring commencement Thursday. For a trio of Meridian natives, it truly was a family affair. Commandre Cole, his son, Ja’Coby Cole, and daughter, Iesha Gully, all received their diplomas in education. Iesha currently works at Northeast Elementary. Ja’Coby works at Oakland Heights Elementary and Commandre is employed by Northwest Middle School.
MERIDIAN, MS
WREG

‘Thousands of bees’ found in Oxford apartment

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A woman says she has left of a Mississippi apartment where thousands of bees were found living in the walls and ceiling. Alexa Lee told The Oxford Eagle that she moved to Oxford from Georgia in February. A couple of months after moving in, Lee noticed bees hovering outside the apartment […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

4 Smalls Sliders to open in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, May 12, leaders with Smalls Sliders announced that four locations in the Jackson metro area will be built.  The new franchise locations will be owned and operated by Matt Gallagher and son, Zack Gallagher. Matt is also owner of four Walk-On’s restaurants including a top performer in Ridgeland. “The combination […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV.com

Five Below to open at Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, May 11, leaders with the Outlets of Mississippi announced that Five Below will celebrate its grand opening early this summer in Pearl. The business will make its U.S. debut operating within an outlet center environment. Five Below will serve Outlets of Mississippi customers...
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Two Mississippi students named Presidential Scholars

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two high school seniors from Mississippi were selected by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as members of the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. Ritchie Hao-Zun Yang of Petal High School and Dia Chawla of Pillow Academy have been recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Mississippi State Fairgrounds to have its own Crime Command Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The war against crime in Jackson has begun - that’s what Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson said now that he will have a Crime Command Center on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. The plans come two weeks after the shooting at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival.
JACKSON, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Best Trade Schools In Mississippi For Careers In Less Than 4 Years

This article was developed via a partnership with BetterHelp. Students who want a career path but can’t afford four years of college may want to consider a trade school. Mississippi has a variety of options for local graduates in some of the most in-demand fields. This list includes information...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
maggrand.com

Wanted Louisiana man on the run after shooting Mississippi police chief

A wanted Louisiana man is currently on the run after he allegedly shot Mississippi Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge on Tuesday, May 10, and a manhunt for the suspected shooter is underway, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. Rutledge, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, said it occurred just before 10 a.m....
WOODVILLE, MS
localmemphis.com

Another Festival heads to the mid-south, this time in Horn Lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Magnolia Fest is returning to Horn Lake, Mississippi this week at Latimer Lakes Park. The festival kicks off Wednesday, May 11 at 4 p.m., and concludes Saturday May 14. Carnival rides, live music, food, arts and crafts, a fireworks show, and more can be expected at...
HORN LAKE, MS
