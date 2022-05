A man was injured in a crash after setting his own truck on fire when he discarded a cigarette out the window. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Wyatt Anderson of Valley Center was driving his truck on I-135 through Wichita when he flicked a cigarette out his window. The cigarette landed in the bed of the truck, which caught fire.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO