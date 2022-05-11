ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Help Us Investigate Racial Disparities in Arizona’s Child Welfare System

By by Eli Hager and Asia Fields
ProPublica
ProPublica
 2 days ago

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Dispatches , a newsletter that spotlights wrongdoing around the country, to receive our stories in your inbox every week.

Reporters at ProPublica and NBC News are conducting research on Arizona’s child protective services agency (the Department of Child Safety, or DCS) and how it investigates Black families in the Phoenix area at a higher rate than white families. We would like to hear directly from people who have been affected by this issue.

We’re especially interested in speaking with Black families who have had any interaction with DCS, which used to be called Child Protective Services, or CPS. We’d also like to hear from others who know about this topic, such as educators and community organizers.

We know this can be difficult to talk about. We appreciate you sharing your story, and we take your privacy seriously. It is important to us. We are gathering these stories for the purposes of our reporting, and we will contact you if we wish to publish any part.

Filling out the short questionnaire below will help us shine a light on the important issue of racial disparities in Arizona’s child protective services system.

Comments / 0

Related
ProPublica

Lawmakers Demand Action on Child Welfare Failures

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Southern Illinoisan. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Two Southern Illinois lawmakers are calling on Gov. J.B. Pritzker to improve access to mental health and substance...
ILLINOIS STATE
ProPublica

Illinois Will Stop Helping Cities Collect Some School Ticket Debt From Students

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Dispatches, a newsletter that spotlights wrongdoing around the country, to receive our stories in your inbox every week. This story was co-published with the Chicago Tribune. Illinois’ top financial official has banned local governments from using a...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
ProPublica

Asia Fields

Asia Fields is an Engagement Reporter with ProPublica. ProPublica is reporting on the Arizona Department of Child Safety. We want to hear directly from the community.
ARIZONA STATE
ProPublica

ProPublica Announces Two Ida B. Wells Society Interns

ProPublica announced on Wednesday the selection of two engagement reporting interns through its partnership with the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting, an organization dedicated to increasing the number of reporters and editors of color in investigative journalism. The selected interns, both Ida B. Wells Society members, will work with ProPublica’s engagement team to crowdsource stories for investigative projects. The role will involve community research, managing a callout, sifting through incoming tips and leading an outreach campaign, among other responsibilities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Welfare#Child Protective Services#Disparities#Racial Injustice#Racism#Dispatches#Nbc News#Dcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
ProPublica

ProPublica

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ProPublica is an independent, nonprofit newsroom that produces investigative journalism with moral force.

 http://www.propublica.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy