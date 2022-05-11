Arhaus Inc. in Boston Heights has strong first quarter as home furnishing sales improve

People decorating and buying furniture for their homes have been good for Arhaus Inc .

The Boston Heights home furnishing company raised its financial outlook for the year as it reported strong first-quarter earnings Wednesday.

Arhaus reported net income of $16.1 million, or 12 cents per share, on revenue of $246.3 million for the quarter ending March 31. That compares to net income of $9.2 million, or 3 cents per share, on revenue of $171.3 million a year ago. Adjusted net income for the 2022 first quarter was $17 million.

Both earnings and revenue beat analyst expectations.

Shares rose as high as $7.07 in early trading Wednesday before falling later in the morning. Shares were down 37 cents, or 5.4%, to $6.45 as of 10:56 a.m. Share prices going back to last November have ranged from a low of $6.17 to a high of $14.95.

The higher first-quarter revenue was driven primarily by increased delivery of orders in the company's backlog as its supply chain continued to improve. There also was strong demand in the Arhaus Showroom and eCommerce channels, the company said.

"By delivering product to our clients more quickly than anticipated, we also outperformed our first-quarter expectations for revenue and earnings," John Reed, co-founder and chief executive officer, said in a news release. "Demand trends were positive throughout the quarter and remain solid going into the second quarter."

Net revenue and growth were helped by the investments Arhaus is making to have faster and more efficient product delivery to clients, and the improving supply chain, Reed said.

Arhaus said it had 78 showrooms in 28 states as of March 31.

Arhaus now expects to have full-year revenue of $1.145 billion to $1.185 billion, up from previous guidance of $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Net income is expected to range from $73 million to $83 million, up from previous guidance of $70 million to $80 million. Adjusted income is expected to range from $151 million to $161 million, up from previous guidance of $145million to $155 million.

Arhaus was founded in 1986 and became a publicly traded company last fall .

