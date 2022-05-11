ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bob Lanier dead at 73 – Hall of Famer & 8 time NBA All-Star for Detroit Pistons & Milwaukee Bucks dies after illness

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
 4 days ago

NBA legend Bob Lanier has died at the age of 73 after battling a short illness.

The eight-time NBA All-Star Game player, originally of Buffalo, New York, passed away on May 10.

NBA legend Bob Lanier has died after battling a short illness Credit: Getty

Lanier played 14 seasons with the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks during his career, averaging 20.1 points in his career.

He averaged 10.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Lanier was known for wearing size 22 shoes but a Converse representative disputed the claims in a 1989 interview with The Atlanta Constitution.

Gary Stoken said: "The 22 he was reputed to wear was a Korean size."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Lanier was among the talented centers in league history.

Silver said Bob traveled the world to teach young people about basketball's values.

He added: "It was a labor of love for Bob, who was one of the kindest and most genuine people I have ever been around."

Detroit Pistons said: "As fierce and as dominant as Bob was on the court, he was equally kind and impactful in the community.

"As an ambassador for both the Pistons organization and the NBA, he represented our league, our franchise, and our fans with great passion and integrity.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Bob’s family and friends.”

Lanier made eight appearances in the NBA All-Star Game and was named the most valuable player in the 1974 contest.

The sportsman played 64 games or fewer in each of his last four full seasons in Detroit before being traded to Milwaukee in February 1980.

He retired from the Bucks in 1984 following recurring knee injuries.

Lanier's number 16 jersey was retired by both Detroit and Milwaukee.

The US Sun

