Eden, WI

Cattle killed, barn destroyed in fire Tuesday in Fond du Lac county town of Eden

By Rebecca Loroff, Fond du Lac Reporter
FDL Reporter | The Reporter
 1 day ago

TOWN OF EDEN - Firefighters from multiple counties extinguished a large barn fire Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

At 3:26 p.m., the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office and the Eden Fire Department were dispatched to a barn fire at N4334 Pine Road in the town of Eden.

By the time emergency responders arrived on the scene, the barn was engulfed in flames. The fire started on the western end of the building, quickly spreading through the entire barn. The barn is a total loss, along with an unknown number of cattle, according to the Sheriff's Office. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Rebecca Loroff at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com.

Community Policy