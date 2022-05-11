Meghan Markle news – Piers Morgan ‘wouldn’t put anything past’ Meg as Biden’s sister invites her to Democratic Party

PIERS Morgan has branded Meghan Markle as a 'huge narcissist' and 'wouldn't put anything past' her as Biden's sister invites her to the Democratic Party.

The TalkTV presenter made reference to comments from current US President Joe Biden’s sister, Valeria Biden, who said Meghan would be a good potential candidate for the White House in the future

Piers voiced his fury toward Meghan, calling her a “scheming Princess Pinocchio” during a segment on his show, Uncensored.

When asked if the Duchess would be a good candidate for US President, Valeria told Good Morning Britain: “Yes, perhaps of course she will.”

She continued: “The more women we have, the better our democratic system will work. We welcome her to come in and join the Democratic Party.”

Piers said he “wouldn’t put anything past” Meghan, and said the White House would be a “perfectly feasible next rung on her relentless climb up the social ladder”.

Prince Harry accused of anti-Semitism

The duke starred along an actor condemned for insulting Jews.

During a Radio Roast in 2010, David Fane, 56, a Maori comedian who stars in a publicity video with Prince Harry for his new venture, Travelyst, pushed the boundaries of insult comedy.

He used phrases such as “Hitler had it right”, “Jews are expendable”, and that people with HIV deserved to be “roasted”.

Fane apologised to New Zealand AIDS Foundation (NZAF) and New Zealand Jewish Council, who accepted his apology and on behalf of their communities.

Meghan Markle’s hair at the Eurovision

The Serbian entry asks the question on the tip of everyone’s tongue.

“What’s the secret to Meghan Markle‘s hair?”

Konstrakta is the Serbian entry for the Eurovision and according to The Guardian, the ‘song is actually a satirical swipe at the venal world of health insurance and the cult of beauty’.

Tune in to watch the Eurovision final this Saturday on BBC One from 8pm.

Eamonn Holmes blasts Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s latest project has drawn a wave of criticism.

Many have taken to social media to condemn the duke on his launch of Travelyst, with Eamonn Holmes being the latest celebrity to tear into the Royal.

The TV and GB News host spoke on his morning show, Eamonn and Isabel: “You couldn’t make it up, could you. The hypocrisy meter just goes off the scale with this fella. Get his backside off private jets.

“Then he can sit and tell everyone else not to get on your Jet 2 or your Tui plane, meanwhile I’ll scoot around the world on a private jet.”

Travelyst is well-intentioned but sloppy?

An app to encourage holiday makers to be more sustainable.

Many would likely welcome such a venture, but having Prince Harry as the face of Travelyst seems thoughtless.

In the last month, Prince Harry travelled to the UK from the farthest coast of the US, to The Hague in the Netherlands, back to the US and then to New Zealand…all by plane.

The Netherlands can be reached by EuroStar and he needn’t have travelled back to the US if he knew he’d be travelling again.

Is he the right person to lecture us about sustainability?

Marmite Meghan continues to split opinion

Since joining the Royal Family, it’s been unclear whether the UK public stand with or against her.

Those on both sides continue to be very vocal about their opinions.

And YouGov confirm the jury remains hung on Meghan.

The 14th most popular royal, 95% of respondents confirm to have heard of her, liked by 24%, disliked by a whopping 49% but 22% remain ambivalent.

All is not lost for Pearl

Netflix may have cancelled their deal with Meghan, but she’s not giving up yet.

In the wake of the announcement her Netflix animation, Pearl, had been cancelled before reaching production, Meghan Markle has removed all reference of it.

However, she’s reportedly now in talks with Apple and Amazon instead.

Isn’t it a little hypocritical for Prince Harry to preach sustainability?

The Royal family spend their lives travelling by private car and private planes.

The duke‘s new app, Travelyst, is designed to rate holiday goers on how sustainable they are during their stay.

However, with so much needless travel, often private, does it make sense to have Harry as the face of the app?

President Biden’s sister invites Meghan to join politics

Valerie Biden Owens spoke to Good Morning Britain about Meghan and Harry.

Harry and Meghan are long-time pals of the American president and his family.

Valerie Biden Owens, political strategist and younger sister of Joe Biden seems to think Meghan would make a good president.

It’s been suggested previously that Meghan is vying for a career in politics, but this is the first time we’ve known of her being invited to join a political party.

Harry ‘in danger of becoming just another foreign prince’

A royal author has claimed that Prince Harry could become “just another foreign prince” if he further cuts ties with the Royal Family.

Royal author of the newly-released biography ‘The Queen: 70 Chapters in the Life of Elizabeth II’, and photographer Ian Lloyd told Express.co.uk: “It’s a shame because he has got the Invictus Games and quite a lot going for him.

“But I think he is in danger of evaporating.

“He and Meghan haven’t had the great launch in America we were expecting, they promised a lot and so far nothing much has happened.

“And I think they will soon realise that with Netflix and other deals it is just people ultimately wanting to trade on their royal status.”

Lloyd continued to say: “Why Harry is a big name in America? It is because his mother was Diana and his grandmother Elizabeth II.

“If he does distance himself from the Royal Family that brand will eventually be damaged, he will be just another foreign prince.

“He needs to be working in close ties with the Royal Family to heal the divisions to strengthen his own brand.”

What is Meghan’s ‘Pearl’?

Pearl follows the adventures of a young girl who found inspiration via influential women throughout history.

The cartoon had been announced last summer, with Meghan saying at the time: “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges.”

Meghan and Harry had created Archewell Productions at Netflix in autumn 2020 in order to create original documentaries and children’s shows, with Pearl set to be their first animated series.

Last week all references to Pearl were wiped from her Archewell website.

Harry & Meg's contract allows them to sell-on any products rejected by Netflix

Meghan and executive producer David Furnish “are reviewing the project to see where else it could find a home”, according to sources.

They will be pitching the series concept to other TV networks and streamers including Apple and Amazon.

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex’s contract with Netflix allows the couple to sell on any products that the streaming platform turns down.

William gives personal tribute to Manchester bombing bereaved at memorial opening (3/3)

William continued: "When the people of Manchester gathered to pay respects to the victims just days after the atrocity, you told the world that your music would not be silenced.

"Instead, you raised your voices together and you sang a song of love that was written by some of this city's most famous sons.

"On that day you told each other that you would not look back in anger. And you showed the world the true heart of this extraordinary place. So, when we come to this memorial let's look back with love for those we lost.

"Let's look back with love for the people who cared for and protected this community.

"And let's look back with love for the ongoing strength of the great city of Manchester."

After the duke's speech, in which he also thanked emergency responders on the night, the Right Reverend Dr David Walker, the Bishop of Manchester, said the 22 would be "forever in our hearts" before reading out each of their names followed by a period of silence.

William gives personal tribute to Manchester bombing bereaved at memorial opening (2/2)

William told the families: "For Catherine and I it is very important that we are with you here today. To remember the 22 lives so brutally taken.

"To acknowledge the hundreds of lives that were irrevocably changed and to pay tribute to the resilience of this great city.

"I remember only too well the shock and grief on the faces of those I met when I visited Manchester in the days following the atrocity.

"Five years on I know that the pain and the trauma felt by many has not gone away.

"As someone who lives with his own grief, I also know that what often matters most to the bereaved is that those we have lost are not forgotten.

"There is comfort in remembering. In acknowledging that, while taken horribly soon, they lived.

"They changed our lives.

"They were loved, and they are loved. It is why memorials such as the Glade of Light are so important. Why Catherine and I so wanted to be amongst you today."

The duke said the memorial would be a place of solace for families and for all Mancunians.

He added: "And we remember the entirety of the Manchester community who responded in the most heart-warming and life-affirming ways possible to support those affected.

"This was an attack on an evening of music. And it occurred in a city that has given the world so many songs to sing."

William gives personal tribute to Manchester bombing bereaved at memorial opening (1/2)

The Duke of Cambridge has given a deeply personal tribute to the still grieving loved ones of the 22 people murdered in the Manchester Arena terror bombing as the public memorial officially opened in the city.

William said that "as someone who lives with his own grief" it matters that those we have lost are never forgotten, as he addressed families at the Glade of Light memorial, a short distance from the Manchester Arena.

The duke called the city an "extraordinary place" which had refused to "look back in anger" but responded to hate with love.

William, who in the morning accompanied his father the Prince of Wales to the Queen's Speech in Parliament, was accompanied by the Duchess of Cambridge to the ceremony, which comes ahead of the fifth anniversary of the terror attack on May 22 2017.

The royal visitors attended a short service, before William made his brief remarks and walked around the memorial, where the duchess laid a bouquet of flowers.

Relatives of the 22 who were killed wiped away tears and exchanged hugs as a choir sang Halo by Beyonce, which includes the refrain, 'I can feel your halo'.

'Meghan and Harry were right to protect their family'

Hello! journalist spoke to Meghan and Harry about what they did to put their family first

Bryony Gordon, journalist for Hello! magazine and spoke to Meghan and Harry about the moves they made to protect their family and is firmly in favour.

She said: "I've spoken to Meghan and Harry a lot about mental health, and what they've done in prioritising their family is fantastic.

"I think that anything you put before your mental health you're going to lose anyway."

Some think Travelyst is a good idea, apparently

Despite a wave of criticism since the video came out yesterday, many disagree.

Prince Harry's new venture, Travelyst, encourages people to be sustainable even when on holiday.

While some, including Eamonn Holmes, have branded the duke a hypocrite and others have accused him of appropriating Maori culture, social media users have hailed the prince.

Do Meghan's wedding lashes suggest she's actually 'one of us'?

The price of her clothing is always shared, but perhaps it's not all bad.

Considered ahead of trends and fashion, Meghan's outfits are often dissected.

But the Mirror have found a match for her wedding lashes and they aren't as expensive as you might think.

Do we really need another Oprah interview?

It's been reported another one is on the cards for the Sussexes.

According to the Mirror, Meghan and Harry are planning another interview with Oprah at an attempt at damage control.

Last year, the duke and duchess were interviewed by Oprah in a bid to tell their side of the story resulting in family rifts.

Meghan talked about people in the family questioning how dark their son's skin would be, leading William to declare "the Royal Family is not racist" despite a contradictory history, and Harry saying of Prince Charles: "he stopped taking my calls."

A source close to Meghan has reportedly said the plan is for them to have another 'chat' in order to 'change the narrative'.

Is the cancellation of Pearl about Meghan or about Netflix?

The story of Pearl was supposed to be based on Meghan's story.

The protagonist is named after Meghan, her name meaning pearl in Welsh.

Is the cancellation a message to Meghan and Harry that they won't cut it as non-Royals, or is it about Netflix's feelings towards influential women?