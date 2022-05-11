ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Courteney Cox dons black blazer and cocktail dress while she sidles up to sizzling beau Johnny McDaid as they join stars at BMI Pop Awards in LA

By Sameer Suri For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Courteney Cox sidled up to her sizzling beau Johnny McDaid as they lent their star wattage to the BMI Pop Awards this Tuesday.

Held by Broadcast Music, Inc., the latest edition of the annual awards show welcomed a cavalcade of names to the Beverly Wilshire.

Johnny, 45, who hails from Derry, was the music industry half of his power couple, having written for acts ranging from Ed Sheeran to P!nk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iuFP6_0faQ1u1600
Side by side: Courteney Cox sidled up to her sizzling beau Johnny McDaid as they lent their star wattage to the BMI Pop Awards this Tuesday

The smoldering songwriter, who is also known for being a member of the band Snow Patrol, stuck to head-to-toe black for his latest outing.

Courteney matched him, sliding into a sleek cocktail dress that emphasized her enviably svelte frame as she posed up a storm for the cameras.

She threw a black jacket over the dress and carried a sleek leather purse, balancing expertly on a pair of sky-high stilettos.

The duo could be seen gazing affectionately at each other as the shutterbugs snapped away at them during the star-studded affair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLEWc_0faQ1u1600
Place to be: Held by Broadcast Music, Inc., the latest edition of the annual awards show welcomed a cavalcade of names to the Beverly Wilshire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J15a0_0faQ1u1600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8pLF_0faQ1u1600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jrSfC_0faQ1u1600
Aglow: Courteney matched him, sliding into a sleek cocktail dress that emphasized her enviably svelte frame as she posed up a storm for the cameras
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t5iuw_0faQ1u1600
The look of love: The duo could be seen gazing affectionately at each other as the shutterbugs snapped away at them during the star-studded affair

Another couple who turned the event into a date night were TikTok superstar Addison Rae and her beau Omer Fedi, a guitarist from Israel.

Omer wrapped his arms around Addison during the red carpet portion of the event, clasping his hands over her rear end and planting a kiss on her cheek.

Addison swung by the fete in a sleeveless silver gown that was split up one side and that spilled back into a luxurious train.

Sharpening her features with makeup including a slick of red lipstick, she wore her luscious locks down and lent herself a bit of extra statue with platform heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FbUn4_0faQ1u1600
On the town: Another couple who turned the event into a date night were TikTok superstar Addison Rae and her beau Omer Fedi, a guitarist from Israel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TPAzW_0faQ1u1600
Handsy: Omer wrapped his arms around Addison during the red carpet portion of the event, clasping his hands over her rear end and planting a kiss on her cheek
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q0EmT_0faQ1u1600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1heyrF_0faQ1u1600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t6uuv_0faQ1u1600
Meanwhile: Omer, who has performed with such artists as Justin Bieber and Lil Nas X, teamed a baggy hoodie with a pair of loose-fitted torn-up black trousers

Meanwhile Omer, who has performed with such artists as Justin Bieber and Lil Nas X, teamed a baggy hoodie with a pair of loose-fitted torn-up black trousers.

Pulling his hood up over his crimson hair, he accessorized with a pair of sunglasses that he kept on even while indoors.

Omer, a recipient of one of the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop awards last year, wore a medal from the organization around his neck to the fete.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009UmK_0faQ1u1600
Side by side: Jack Barakat and Alex Gaskarth of the band All Time Low were also in attendance

So did Jack Barakat and Alex Gaskarth of the band All Time Low, which filed a libel action this February in a bid to debunk allegations of sexual misconduct with teenage fans. The band has staunchly denied the accusations.

The evening's honorees were the songwriters Mike Stoller and Carole Bayer Sager, who were seen posing with their Icon awards.

Carole Bayer Sager has written lyrics for numbers ranging from the James Bond song Nobody Does It Better to the Oscar-winning theme tune for Arthur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFYj3_0faQ1u1600
Legends: The evening's honorees were the songwriters Mike Stoller and Carole Bayer Sager, who were seen posing with their Icon awards

Meanwhile composer Mike Stoller, as part of a songwriting team with lyricist Jerry Leiber, wrote such hits as Yakety Yak and Kansas City.

Lieber and Stoller may be best known however for the songs they wrote that were recorded by Elvis Presley, including Hound Dog, Jailhouse Rock and Love Me.

Tia Tia wore her BMI medal over a shimmering metallic blue outfit, while Victoria Zaro threw hers over a summery floral frock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dp5l7_0faQ1u1600
Stars: Tia Tia wore her BMI medal over a shimmering metallic blue outfit, while Victoria Zaro threw hers over a summery floral frock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s0B5t_0faQ1u1600

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Johnny Mcdaid
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Alex Gaskarth
Person
Jack Barakat
Person
Addison Rae
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Dress#Music Industry#Bmi Pop Awards#Broadcast Music Inc#The Beverly Wilshire#Snow Patrol#Tiktok
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are married! Ex-Bachelorette stars tie the knot after six year courtship in idyllic ceremony at California winery

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers walked down the aisle Saturday in a beautiful destination wedding in California, sharing their special day with family and friends. On Friday, JoJo, 31 and Jordan, 33 looked joyous after practicing their vows at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California. The bride-to-be wore a...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Billboard Awards 2022: Diddy wears all-white outfit as host promises to 'uncancel the canceled' on 25th anniversary of winning his first BBMA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs wore an all-white outfit on Sunday as he promised to 'uncancel the canceled' while hosting the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. The 52-year-old rapper upon arrival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena told E! about his decision to invite Morgan Wallen, who apologized last July after using racist language, and Travis Scott, whose Astroworld festival ended in tragedy last November when 10 concertgoers died from a crowd surge.
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

359K+
Followers
37K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy