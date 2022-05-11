Gaylord Business After Hours

May 1-31. Celebrate Michigan Wine Month on the Traverse Wine Coast. Sign up to receive a digital passport to take a self-guided wine tour, track your winery visits & enter to win prizes. At 5 check-ins you will win your choice of an Uncorked t-shirt, a Traverse City wine glass or a corkscrew.
Let's talk tacos! The 3rd Annual Michigan Taco Fest 2022 happens this June. This is a weekend filled with non-stop eating and drinking. The festival happens at Canterbury Village and Wildwood Amphitheater, located at 2325 Joslyn Road in Lake Orion. When is Michigan Taco Fest 2022?. This three-day event happens...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After opening for less than a week, Taco Borracho in Grand Rapids hangs a sign on the door reading 'closed today.' The restaurant opened for the Cinco De Mayo holiday, but long wait times for tables, food and drinks caused the owner to reevaluate. Angel...
Presented by the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy. Join volunteer Paula Dreeszen on this 1.5-mile hike during which she will share her knowledge & passion for native plants & wildflowers. Wear sturdy hiking shoes & bring snacks & water. Pre-registration required.
MIDLAND, MI — There’s a traditional, saltbox-style house overlooking a private lake on the market now in Midland County. The home, located at 3670 E. Southgate Drive within a private association in Ingersoll Township and listed for $475,000, is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
Although summer does not officially start until Tuesday, June 21st - this week will definitely feel like summer temperature-wise. Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, May 10th, temperatures in Genesee County and Lapeer County will be well into the upper 80s throughout the week and into the weekend. It may be too early...
Acme Township is pulling up the reins and could bring the Traverse City Horse Shows to a halt. The township is warning the Horse Shows that a “cease and desist order” could be coming that prevents them from starting their summer shows next month. The township says the...
Spoiler alert it is not Hooters, although this particular restaurant does serve chicken too. Chicken may be just the clue you needed to narrow down your guess of what is the Best Themed Restaurant in Michigan. Spoiler alert it is not KFC either. This landmark restaurant serves more than chicken. If schnitzels and smoked meats, noodles, and potato cheese puffs are what you are craving - you will find that and much more here.
HOLLY, MI – Get your motors ready. The Holly Oaks ORV Park is open for the season with an additional 62 acres available for recreation. This will be the second full season for Holly Oaks, 14551 Shields Road near Holly. It’s the newest state scramble area and uses former and active sand and gravel mines. The park is managed by Oakland County Parks.
Northport Arts Association, Village Arts Building, Northport. Presented by the Leelanau Township Community Foundation with Northport Arts Association & Northport Clay Studio. Enjoy "Art of the Quick Draw Exhibit," live jazz featuring The North Coast Trio, along with cookies & beverages.
Moon River Soap Company burned down last nightMayor Pro Tem Nancy Silva. It seemed to be a typical day in downtown Rochester. People congregated outside Knapp's Donuts, talking about the latest national and local news. When the conversation turned to downtown, the mood changed. Once fiery talk about the state of the country turned more contemplative.
On Monday, May 9th, Mike Smock and Dave Hallgren of the Negaunee Lions presented Vickie Paupore, winner of the 2022 Teal Lake Melt-Down, with a check for $2,431. The headframe structure went through the ice on Saturday, April 30 at 6:19pm. Ms. Paupore won with a guess of of 6:20pm, April 30, 2022.
In southwest Michigan, a state fish hatchery hosted a high end art fair last week. More than 400 miles north, on the shores of Lake Superior, hundreds of visitors a day this summer will check out local artworks hung in an alley. The Cheboygan Area Arts Council and Art Vision...
LANSING, MICH. -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ “Becoming an Outdoors-Woman” summer weekend programs are returning this year, with sessions set for the Upper Peninsula and Northern Michigan. The popular program offers relaxed, non-competitive instruction for women ages 18 and older in more than 20 types...
"Let’s Make a Scene: Discovering Character and Story through Fully-Realized Moments" is led by fiction author Patricia Ann McNair. For writers of all levels & folks wishing to tell their stories. 231-276-6767.
Comments / 0