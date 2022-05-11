Free Writing Workshop

Featuring the fine craft of weaving with artists Boiali Biswas, Martha Brownscombe, Deb Cholewicki, Carol Irving, Carol Madison, Nancy McRay, Jasmine Petrie & Shana Robinson. Runs April 22 - May 21. An opening reception will be held on Fri., April 22 from 5-7pm.
A retrospective exhibit showcasing the artwork of former students & instructors who took part in a 50-year summer program established in 1939 Leland by Michigan State University. Runs May 12-18, with an opening reception on May 12 at 5pm that will include presentations by keynote speakers with important ties to the MSU summer art program.
Featuring recent work by this Michigan sculptor. Found objects such as driftwood & other organic materials are mixed with electronic parts like resistors & wires to create airy forms that reflect the sensitivity & fragility of life, while also evoking feelings of transformation, rebirth, & interconnectedness.
Learn about We Fight. Middle & high school students eat for free. Adults can order ahead at Spanglish (spanglishtc.com). Sponsored by the NorthGuard Technology Group. We Fight is a self-organizing, citizen-led network guided by the Surgeon General's recent advisory with one agenda - to better protect our northern Michigan kids' mental health.
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Atrium Gallery, Petoskey. Runs April 23 - June 4. CTAC's new High School Portfolio program is designed for young artists who are considering a future in art & design. This exhibition recognizes some of the outstanding work created in the program.
Presented by the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy. Join volunteer Paula Dreeszen on this 1.5-mile hike during which she will share her knowledge & passion for native plants & wildflowers. Wear sturdy hiking shoes & bring snacks & water. Pre-registration required.
Presented by former pilot Charles Mange, who will share the history of this much-missed club as well as the information & skills training specific to members. The conclusion of the presentation is planned to be a simulated "difficult badge" flight for all attendees to go along with the presenter.
Interlochen Center for the Arts, Dendrinos Chapel & Recital Hall. Hear the artists of tomorrow as Interlochen Arts Academy’s singer-songwriter students present an evening of original music. Enjoy diverse selections in a wide variety of genres, styles & instrumentations.
Northport Arts Association, Village Arts Building, Northport. Presented by the Leelanau Township Community Foundation with Northport Arts Association & Northport Clay Studio. Enjoy "Art of the Quick Draw Exhibit," live jazz featuring The North Coast Trio, along with cookies & beverages.
Kicks off at both 9:45am & 12:45pm. This 4-mile round-trip hike from Career Tech to Acme on the TART Trail is a fundraiser for 2020 North Ed Career Tech & TC West Senior High graduate Hunter Javin who is awaiting a heart transplant. 922-6278; kolds@NorthwestEd.org.
