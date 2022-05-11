ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interlochen, MI

Free Writing Workshop

northernexpress.com
 2 days ago

"Let’s Make a Scene: Discovering Character and Story through...

www.northernexpress.com

northernexpress.com

Exhibit: Interlacements

Featuring the fine craft of weaving with artists Boiali Biswas, Martha Brownscombe, Deb Cholewicki, Carol Irving, Carol Madison, Nancy McRay, Jasmine Petrie & Shana Robinson. Runs April 22 - May 21. An opening reception will be held on Fri., April 22 from 5-7pm.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
northernexpress.com

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
northernexpress.com

Family Literacy Night

Dinner will be provided at 5:30pm, followed by story time & a craft. Must register: 231-533-8814.
BELLAIRE, MI
northernexpress.com

Members Create Exhibition

Runs April 1 - May 19. Featuring an array of work done in 2D + 3D media including painting, collage, photography, pastel & more. Members Create may also be viewed online: GlenArborArt.org/EXHIBITS.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Interlochen, MI
Interlochen, MI
Entertainment
northernexpress.com

"A Summer Romance: MSU Finds Leland"

A retrospective exhibit showcasing the artwork of former students & instructors who took part in a 50-year summer program established in 1939 Leland by Michigan State University. Runs May 12-18, with an opening reception on May 12 at 5pm that will include presentations by keynote speakers with important ties to the MSU summer art program.
LELAND, MI
northernexpress.com

Bear River Festival

May 13-15. Featuring River Maintenance & Scouting, Swift Water Rescue Workshop, Hot Lap, Boater-X, Down River Freestyle, & Intermediate River Runners.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

Mixed Media Wild Flower Display

See the artwork created by James & Elizabeth Manning of Two Hoots Studio. They use their technique of "Darkroom meets Watercolor." Runs through May 28. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
northernexpress.com

2022 Youth Art Show

Young artists working throughout Char-Em ISD are showcased in the Gilbert & Bonfield galleries. Runs March 19 - May 11.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

Kid's Craft Lab: Paint A Dino

Give a plaster of paris dinosaur a coat of paint. You can show everyone what they used to look like. Sign up when you reserve your attendance at the Museum.
VISUAL ART
northernexpress.com

Earthbound: Work by Pi Benio

Featuring recent work by this Michigan sculptor. Found objects such as driftwood & other organic materials are mixed with electronic parts like resistors & wires to create airy forms that reflect the sensitivity & fragility of life, while also evoking feelings of transformation, rebirth, & interconnectedness.
VISUAL ART
northernexpress.com

Youth Taco Party - We Fight NoMi

Learn about We Fight. Middle & high school students eat for free. Adults can order ahead at Spanglish (spanglishtc.com). Sponsored by the NorthGuard Technology Group. We Fight is a self-organizing, citizen-led network guided by the Surgeon General's recent advisory with one agenda - to better protect our northern Michigan kids' mental health.
FOOD & DRINKS
northernexpress.com

Blank Canvas: High School Portfolio Program Exhibition

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Atrium Gallery, Petoskey. Runs April 23 - June 4. CTAC's new High School Portfolio program is designed for young artists who are considering a future in art & design. This exhibition recognizes some of the outstanding work created in the program.
PETOSKEY, MI
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
northernexpress.com

Springtime Wildflower Hike

Presented by the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy. Join volunteer Paula Dreeszen on this 1.5-mile hike during which she will share her knowledge & passion for native plants & wildflowers. Wear sturdy hiking shoes & bring snacks & water. Pre-registration required.
BENZONIA, MI
northernexpress.com

Singer-Songwriter: Wild & Precious Life

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Dendrinos Chapel & Recital Hall. Hear the artists of tomorrow as Interlochen Arts Academy’s singer-songwriter students present an evening of original music. Enjoy diverse selections in a wide variety of genres, styles & instrumentations.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
northernexpress.com

Community Open House

Northport Arts Association, Village Arts Building, Northport. Presented by the Leelanau Township Community Foundation with Northport Arts Association & Northport Clay Studio. Enjoy "Art of the Quick Draw Exhibit," live jazz featuring The North Coast Trio, along with cookies & beverages.
NORTHPORT, MI
northernexpress.com

Rosé All May

May 1-31. Ticket holders will receive a 3-ounce pour of select Rosé from over 20 wineries along the Leelanau Peninsula, along with a signature glass souvenir.
FOOD & DRINKS
northernexpress.com

North Ed Career Tech Students Host Walk 4 Hunter

Kicks off at both 9:45am & 12:45pm. This 4-mile round-trip hike from Career Tech to Acme on the TART Trail is a fundraiser for 2020 North Ed Career Tech & TC West Senior High graduate Hunter Javin who is awaiting a heart transplant. 922-6278; kolds@NorthwestEd.org.
CHARITIES

