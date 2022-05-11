Community Open House

Presented by former pilot Charles Mange, who will share the history of this much-missed club as well as the info & skills training specific to members. The conclusion of the presentation is planned to be a simulated "difficult badge" flight for all attendees to go along with the presenter.
Featuring the fine craft of weaving with artists Boiali Biswas, Martha Brownscombe, Deb Cholewicki, Carol Irving, Carol Madison, Nancy McRay, Jasmine Petrie & Shana Robinson. Runs April 22 - May 21. An opening reception will be held on Fri., April 22 from 5-7pm.
May 1-31. Celebrate Michigan Wine Month on the Traverse Wine Coast. Sign up to receive a digital passport to take a self-guided wine tour, track your winery visits & enter to win prizes. At 5 check-ins you will win your choice of an Uncorked t-shirt, a Traverse City wine glass or a corkscrew.
"Let’s Make a Scene: Discovering Character and Story through Fully-Realized Moments" is led by fiction author Patricia Ann McNair. For writers of all levels & folks wishing to tell their stories. 231-276-6767.
Presented by the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy. Join volunteer Paula Dreeszen on this 1.5-mile hike during which she will share her knowledge & passion for native plants & wildflowers. Wear sturdy hiking shoes & bring snacks & water. Pre-registration required.
Learn about We Fight. Middle & high school students eat for free. Adults can order ahead at Spanglish (spanglishtc.com). Sponsored by the NorthGuard Technology Group. We Fight is a self-organizing, citizen-led network guided by the Surgeon General's recent advisory with one agenda - to better protect our northern Michigan kids' mental health.
A retrospective exhibit showcasing the artwork of former students & instructors who took part in a 50-year summer program established in 1939 Leland by Michigan State University. Runs May 12-18, with an opening reception on May 12 at 5pm that will include presentations by keynote speakers with important ties to the MSU summer art program.
Kicks off at both 9:45am & 12:45pm. This 4-mile round-trip hike from Career Tech to Acme on the TART Trail is a fundraiser for 2020 North Ed Career Tech & TC West Senior High graduate Hunter Javin who is awaiting a heart transplant. 922-6278; kolds@NorthwestEd.org.
People from all over Michigan will ride their bicycles as part of the statewide Ride for Peace. You can purchase the League of Michigan Bicyclists' custom designed Ride for Peace jersey at their website — all proceeds will be donated to World Central Kitchen for refugee relief in Ukraine & surrounding countries. Ride slowly, chit chat, wave & smile. Arrive at 5:50pm.
Interlochen Center for the Arts, Dendrinos Chapel & Recital Hall. Hear the artists of tomorrow as Interlochen Arts Academy’s singer-songwriter students present an evening of original music. Enjoy diverse selections in a wide variety of genres, styles & instrumentations.
