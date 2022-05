Western Michigan Christian baseball broke a four-year losing skid with Muskegon Catholic at home on Tuesday. The Warriors topped MCC 11-4 for the first time since 2018. Sam Sipe came through with a with a solid pitching performance for the Warriors. The junior struck out five while giving up five hits, and a single walk. Sipe also stepped up at the plate with a pair of hits and three RBIs.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO