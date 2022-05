Three New York residential schools for Native American children and one in Vermont’s Champlain Valley are listed in a new report from the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs. All the schools identified were run by the Federal government. The New York schools were Tonawanda Mission School near Buffalo, Thomas Indian School in Irving, and Seneca Mission and School in Buffalo. Castleton Academy in the Champlain Valley near Rutland was the only school listed in Vermont.

