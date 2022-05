A report of a domestic dispute late Friday night led to the arrest of a Falconer-area man. State Police in Jamestown responded to a residence in the Town of Poland shortly after 11:45 PM, with an investigation revealing that 30-year-old Blaydon Niles allegedly pulled the victim off the couch during the incident. Troopers say Niles then began trashing the house, and the victim ran outside. While the victim was calling 911, Niles allegedly took the phone and smashed it on the ground, then fled the scene. Initial attempts to locate Niles were unsuccessful, and a warrant was issued out of Poland Town Court. He was eventually located early Sunday and taken into custody. Niles was charged with 4th-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree harassment and was then transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.

FALCONER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO