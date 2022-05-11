National Security This Week with Air Force Brigadier General E. John Teichert, 5-11-22

Far be it for me to treat the vaunted institution that is the United States Space Force with anything less than the respect and admiration the 28-month-old military branch deserves in these, its toddler years. I am, in fact, shocked to learn that the extremely-well-thought-out brainchild of a man obsessed with toilet flushing is evidently slightly underbaked as an action-ready arm of our national defense. For instance: Can you believe, dear reader, that there is to date no such thing as a dedicated Space Force National Guard operation? Quelle horreur! No National Guard troops in space?? No no no, this is the sort of conspicuous lapse in strategic thinking that leaves us open to any number of space attacks from our space enemies!

