Bears to meet with WR Keith Kirkwood

Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood (18) is set to meet with Bears on Wednesday. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Kirkwood has previously spent time with the Saints and Panthers. He appeared in nine games for the Saints between 2018 and 2019 and suited up for another four contests with the Panthers in 2020 and 2021. All together, he’s got 17 catches for 239 yards and two scores to his credit.

The Bears probably aren’t looking at Kirkwood as a leading target, but they could use some improvements at wide receiver overall. Currently, their WR depth chart is led by Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle, Nsimba Webster, and David Moore with support from third-round rookie Velus Jones and fifth-rounder Braxton Jones.

Still, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy recently told reporters that he’s fairly comfortable with the current group.

“Of course everybody wants Davante Adams,” Getsy said (via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune). “But Davante wasn’t Davante until he became Davante. I think the system will enable some of these guys to play at their potential. We’ll give them an opportunity to show what they’ve got.“

Getsy went on to explain that quarterback Justin Fields is getting “much more comfortable” with his receivers, but Bears fans would still like to see a proven veteran added to the mix. Kirkwood doesn’t quite fit the bill, but the Bears could have some new options to explore once teams begin their summer roster shuffle.