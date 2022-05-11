ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears to meet with WR Keith Kirkwood

By Zachary Links
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amDgG_0faPypbk00
Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood (18) is set to meet with Bears on Wednesday. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Kirkwood has previously spent time with the Saints and Panthers. He appeared in nine games for the Saints between 2018 and 2019 and suited up for another four contests with the Panthers in 2020 and 2021. All together, he’s got 17 catches for 239 yards and two scores to his credit.

The Bears probably aren’t looking at Kirkwood as a leading target, but they could use some improvements at wide receiver overall. Currently, their WR depth chart is led by Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle, Nsimba Webster, and David Moore with support from third-round rookie Velus Jones and fifth-rounder Braxton Jones.

Still, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy recently told reporters that he’s fairly comfortable with the current group.

Of course everybody wants Davante Adams,” Getsy said (via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune). “But Davante wasn’t Davante until he became Davante. I think the system will enable some of these guys to play at their potential. We’ll give them an opportunity to show what they’ve got.“

Getsy went on to explain that quarterback Justin Fields is getting “much more comfortable” with his receivers, but Bears fans would still like to see a proven veteran added to the mix. Kirkwood doesn’t quite fit the bill, but the Bears could have some new options to explore once teams begin their summer roster shuffle.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Bears sign QB Nathan Peterman

Although the once-maligned quarterback is best known for making disastrous starts during his Bills tenure, which included a Week 1 start ahead of Josh Allen in 2018, Peterman has stabilized his career as a reserve. He caught on with the Raiders during Jon Gruden‘s first year, and after signing a 2019 reserve/futures contract, the Pitt product continued to work as one of Derek Carr‘s understudies.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Packers eyeing veteran WR addition?

The initial waves of free agency, as well as the draft, have come and gone but there are still teams looking to add at the receiver position. One of those teams, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, is the Packers. When speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rapoport predicted...
GREEN BAY, WI
Pro Football Rumors

Titans agree to deal with DL DeMarcus Walker

DeMarcus Walker‘s partial tour through the AFC South will lead to a Titans agreement. The sixth-year veteran defensive lineman, who met with the Colts and Titans recently, will latch on with the latter, according to his agent. A former second-round pick, Walker spent last season in the AFC South...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jeudy arrest will leave Russell Wilson, Broncos fans infuriated

It’s been a wild offseason for the NFL so far and the craziness just won’t stop. The Denver Broncos are in a great spot to get back into the playoffs once again, however, the franchise has hit a bump in the road. On Thursday, Jerry Jeudy was recently arrested. Now, Russell Wilson and the Denver fanbase are left asking, what’s going on?
DENVER, CO
The Spun

The Steelers Cut 3 Players On Tuesday Afternoon

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with three players on their roster. For starters, the Steelers waived long snapper Rex Sunahara and linebacker Tegray Scales. Sunahara was signed to the Steelers' practice squad on Dec. 8. He didn't appear in a regular-season game for them though. Scales, meanwhile, appeared...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The reason Browns’ Jarvis Landry hurt his free agency chances

Cleveland Browns free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry was anticipating a huge payday after the team released him earlier this NFL offseason, even switching agents in the hopes of securing a contract potentially in the range of $20 million per year. Only, it hasn’t quite happened that way, as Landry remains on the free agent market, with only a visit to the New Orleans Saints and some interest from the Baltimore Ravens being the only noteworthy news items on Landry since. According to the latest rumors, Landry himself appears to have damaged his own free agency chances. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Browns Wire of USA Today have the latest.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

John Elway Makes His Russell Wilson Opinion Very Clear

The Denver Broncos entered this offseason with one main goal: acquire a star quarterback. They checked off that box by trading for Russell Wilson. Speaking to the media this week, Broncos president of football operations John Elway had nothing but good things to say about Wilson. "He was the piece...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Wr#Panthers#The Chicago Tribune
Yardbarker

Free agent Jarvis Landry turned down deal from Cleveland Browns

It looks like the door is completely shut on Jarvis Landry returning to the Cleveland Browns. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the free-agent wide receiver turned down a deal from the team. Rapoport appeared on the Pat McAfee Show today. The deal was said to be a one-year...
CLEVELAND, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Terrell Owens has been traded in the Fan Controlled Football League

The first ever trade in Fan Controlled Football involved NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens. According to their website, The owners of the Beasts, Knights and Zappers have aligned on a three way trade that would include a mix of player and pick swaps including:. Knights:. Trade – QB Dentarrius...
NFL
The Spun

Falcons Announce Starting Quarterback After NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft in their rearview mirror, the Atlanta Falcons have provided an update on their quarterback situation. Although the Falcons selected Desmond Ridder in the third round of the draft, Marcus Mariota will be given the first crack at the starting job. "Marcus being the veteran gives us...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Packers Could Get Involved With 3 Prominent Wide Receivers

Following the departure of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams earlier this offseason, the Green Bay Packers are on the hunt for their next great WR1. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport believes the Packers will go after three big-name wide receiver options in this year's free-agent market: Jarvis Landry, Julio Jones and Odell Beckham Jr.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Ian Rapoport: Green Bay’s Asking Price for Joran Love Revealed

Jordan Love has been at the center of trade talks ever since Aaron Rodgers signed his extension. While Green Bay have mostly remained committed to the future of Love in Green Bay, there have been recent comments that could suggest otherwise. Brian Gutekunst recent comments on Love:. “He’s going into...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

The Bears Are Signing A Veteran Wide Receiver

It's been roughly two months since the start of free agency, but several playmakers remain on the open market. Moments ago, the Chicago Bears added a veteran wide receiver to their roster. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears are signing wideout Tajae Sharpe to a one-year deal.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy