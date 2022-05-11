Ride for Peace: Relief for Ukraine

Learn about We Fight. Middle & high school students eat for free. Adults can order ahead at Spanglish (spanglishtc.com). Sponsored by the NorthGuard Technology Group. We Fight is a self-organizing, citizen-led network guided by the Surgeon General's recent advisory with one agenda - to better protect our northern Michigan kids' mental health.
Northport Arts Association, Village Arts Building, Northport. Presented by the Leelanau Township Community Foundation with Northport Arts Association & Northport Clay Studio. Enjoy "Art of the Quick Draw Exhibit," live jazz featuring The North Coast Trio, along with cookies & beverages.
A retrospective exhibit showcasing the artwork of former students & instructors who took part in a 50-year summer program established in 1939 Leland by Michigan State University. Runs May 12-18, with an opening reception on May 12 at 5pm that will include presentations by keynote speakers with important ties to the MSU summer art program.
"Let’s Make a Scene: Discovering Character and Story through Fully-Realized Moments" is led by fiction author Patricia Ann McNair. For writers of all levels & folks wishing to tell their stories. 231-276-6767.
Kicks off at both 9:45am & 12:45pm. This 4-mile round-trip hike from Career Tech to Acme on the TART Trail is a fundraiser for 2020 North Ed Career Tech & TC West Senior High graduate Hunter Javin who is awaiting a heart transplant. 922-6278; kolds@NorthwestEd.org.
Featuring the fine craft of weaving with artists Boiali Biswas, Martha Brownscombe, Deb Cholewicki, Carol Irving, Carol Madison, Nancy McRay, Jasmine Petrie & Shana Robinson. Runs April 22 - May 21. An opening reception will be held on Fri., April 22 from 5-7pm.
Presented by the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy. Join volunteer Paula Dreeszen on this 1.5-mile hike during which she will share her knowledge & passion for native plants & wildflowers. Wear sturdy hiking shoes & bring snacks & water. Pre-registration required.
Interlochen Center for the Arts, Dendrinos Chapel & Recital Hall. Hear the artists of tomorrow as Interlochen Arts Academy’s singer-songwriter students present an evening of original music. Enjoy diverse selections in a wide variety of genres, styles & instrumentations.
Comments / 0