ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

65 best women’s shorts for summer 2022: denim, workout, linen and more

By Victoria Giardina
New York Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile all the cool kids are wearing their pumped-up kicks, all the stylish ladies are wearing the best shorts for summer. Don’t worry, we still adore this year’s hottest jumpsuits, midi dresses and cocktail dresses, but shorts — like your favorite jeans and wide-leg pants — are are staple that everyone...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

Amazon Shoppers Say This Comfortable $31 Maxi Dress Makes a Perfect Travel Outfit

Now that the weather is finally warmer, chances are, you're swapping sweaters for breezy tops, ditching boots for comfy sandals, and might even be in need of a new dress for a trip. However, if you're still not ready to give up the comfort of your cozy loungewear and sweats, we may have found the perfect solution with this Hount Maxi Dress. More than 6,500 Amazon shoppers have given the cute maxi style a perfect rating, complimenting how comfortable it is — even for travel.
TRAVEL
Footwear News

The 20 Best White Sneakers for Women That Go With Everything

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The warm weather season is finally here! Sure, there are plenty of the cute summer sandals and comfortable wedges you’ll want to shop for your upcoming travels and fun in the sun, but don’t forget to refresh your summer shoe game with a fresh pair of white sneakers. This closet hero stays practical, versatile, comfortable and timeless, no matter what’s trending. You can wear these with almost anything and on repeat season...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Shanina Shaik Brings Denim Cowboy Boots With Matching Cutoff Shorts to Revolve Festival 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Shanina Shaik joined a cast of celebries attending the Revolve Festival on Saturday in La Quinta, Calif., during the first weekend of Coachella 2022. Shaik joined fellow Victoria’s Secret models Behati Prinsloo, Elsa Hosk and Sara Sampaio at Coachella this year to celebrate all things music. Shaik wore a floral orange, pink, and white button-up tucked into tiny denim shorts. The top was unbuttoned drastically, and the rest tucked neatly into the cutoff...
LA QUINTA, CA
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Elevates Classic Suiting With Stiletto Sandals & Hot Pink Handbag for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Party

Click here to read the full article. Natalia Bryant put a modern twist on classic suiting with statement details to celebrate Burberry’s signature Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The star-studded bash was held at a private venue and hosted by creative chief officer Ricardo Tisci. The 19-year-old daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant served a monochrome moment in an all-black outfit that included an oversized blazer. The outwear met mid-thigh and featured a structured collar and was accented with shiny buttons. The college student paired her jacket with black trousers. The pants had a satin side seam and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denim Shorts#Bermuda Shorts#Jean Shorts#Amazon#Anthropologie#Bloomingdale#Lulus#Target
StyleCaster

Target Just Put 100+ Dresses On Sale For 1 Week Only—Shop These 6 Dresses For Under $25

Click here to read the full article. There’s no better way to celebrate the incoming season than to refresh your wardrobe. That might sound like a huge, time-consuming, money-eating task, but Target makes it easy. In fact, the retailer just put over 100 dresses on sale for a limited time only. Target already offers such affordable styles, so these discounts are even more of a reason to get shopping. Through May 7, save big time on dresses you’d never expect to find at this affordable retailer. The sale includes everything from slip dresses to Hill House Home and Reformation look-a-likes. There...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Dua Lipa’s Performance Style Keeps Getting Bolder

Our June/July cover star Dua Lipa has perfected her manicured, Y2K look since 2019, when she started to wear avant-garde clothing by small designers like Ashley Williams and GCDS. Her willingness to experiment has made her a head-turning street style star, but she also has a stellar track record for her performance ensembles. Her modus operandi is shockingly bright and over-the-top. For her Future Nostalgia tour this year, the pop star, styled by Lorenzo Posocco, opted for custom-made Balenciaga bodysuits in highlighter hot pink and lime green lace (along with matching gloves!). Other epic tour looks to note? A rhinestone-encrusted bodysuit that leaves little to the imagination by Mugler, an archival Dior by John Galliano monogrammed bra and skirt set, as well as a crystal-slathered bodysuit by Versace.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Serena Williams Goes Sleek in White Bodycon Midi Dress & Lace-Up Sandals for ‘Ellen Show’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams shows how to make a minimal statement for her latest appearance. The four-time Olympic gold medalist appeared on yesterday’s episode of “The Ellen Show” in Burbank, Calif. While there, Williams talked about the critically acclaimed film “King Richard,” which chronicles her family’s rise to success in tennis, what it was like to see her friend Beyoncé perform the Oscar-nominated song “Be Alive” from the film soundtrack in Serena’s hometown of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
whowhatwear

Meghan Markle Just Made Low-Rise Jeans Look Chic With This Classic Item

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Prince Harry-founded Invictus Games kicked off this weekend in the Netherlands, and of course, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in attendance. And for one of the more casual events of the weekend, Markle went for the winning combination of jeans and flats (Chanel ballet flats, to be exact). And instead of her usual skinny jeans, this time Markle went for a more current denim trend: low-rise jeans. Yep, you heard right.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Parities in So Many Clashing Prints With Studded Sandals for Daughter’s 10th Birthday

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Simpson looked comfy-chic in mom-mode in her Instagram story yesterday. The singer smiled for the camera in clashing prints while posing with her children Maxwell and Ace. She embraced her two eldest while wearing a black tank top layered under a red and blue flannel shirt. On the bottom, she wore a pair of black drawstring joggers with elastic bottoms and large white floral prints. She gave the casual ensemble a glam flair...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Supermodels Are Embracing the Ridiculous Denim Trend Rihanna and Katie Holmes Wear on Repeat

The Miu Miu mini skirt set the Internet on fire. Even the mention of it will send shivers down a fashion writer's spine. For a solid three-week time period, it felt like maybe there was no other skirt on planet Earth. Nicole Kidman wore it on the cover of Vanity Fair, Hailey Bieber wore it for the brand's campaign, and Yoona Lim wore it on the cover of Elle Korea. But now, celebrities like Katie Holmes, Selena Gomez, and most recently, Bella Hadid, are rebelling against the skirt with a hemline so short it basically defied gravity in favor of the complete opposite: oversized, baggy, wide-leg jeans.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Angela Bassett Brings the Glam in Peplum Jacket, Leather Leggings and Stiletto Sandals at ‘American Buffalo’ Opening Night

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Angela Bassett was effortlessly chic while attending the Broadway opening of “American Buffalo” at Square Theatre in New York City on Thursday night. The Emmy Award-winning actress looked luxe white jacket. The outerwear had a deep V-neckline and ruffled details near the lapels. Other standout features included a series of buttons near the cuffs and the peplum hem. She teamed her top with sleek leather leggings. To add more glam to her look, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

The Most Comfortable Flats and Sandals If You’ve Sworn Off High Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. After more than two years of pandemic life, our wardrobes have shifted from all-day loungewear to bold statement pieces. As people return to the office, hop back on planes, head out to indoor dinners and catch up on all those postponed weddings, some uncomfortable clothing items have been kicked out of our closets — and that includes blister-inducing heels.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Accessories for Working from Home Like a ProThe Best Online Florists for Last-Minute Mother's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Fast Feet Dancing in Denim Cowboy Boots With Daughter Luna

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Chrissy Teigen do-si-dos in a chic look with her daughter Luna Stephens yesterday in an Instagram video. “Dancing is in our blood. a passion we share,” she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) Teigen donned an army green jacket by Rag & Bone with Isabel Marant’s “Louisali” ribbed-knit silk tank top that peeked out as she danced. On the lower half, she went...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

The 20 Best Linen Dresses for an Easy and Stylish Summer Wardrobe

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Summertime and the living’s easy — and your wardrobe should be too. Whether you’re dressing for vacation, the office, or happy hour, there’s nothing easier than throwing on a summer dress, grab your go-to designer handbag and head out the door. And if you want that effortless, breezy style, reach for one of the best linen dresses around. More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Black...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Goes Casual in a White T-shirt, Baggy Jeans and Sleek Sneakers for Her Daughter Emme Muñiz’s Baseball Game

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez put a modern spin on a classic look while attending her daughter Emme Muñiz’s baseball game in Los Angeles on Friday evening alongside her son Maximilian Muñiz. Lopez donned a white cropped crewneck T-shirt paired with slouchy medium-wash jeans for a casual yet chic look. The waistband on the jeans featured multiple buttons and fasteners with a crisscross design. Accessories-wise, Lopez went with a pair of circular silver sunglasses that had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Brooke Shields Spins Classic Suiting in Shocking Neon Orange & Sneakers With Daughter

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brooke Shields put a punchy spin on classic suiting while out in New York City. The “Blue Lagoon” actress was spotted out in the Big Apple with her daughter Grier Hammond Henchy. Shields made quite the statement in a neon orange power suit. The vibrant ensemble consisted of a sharp blazer that had pointy shoulder pads, sleek lapels and a curved hemline. She teamed the overcoat with matching flare-leg pants. Underneath her outwear,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Meghan Markle’s Linen Summer Dress Is On Sale Ahead of Summer 2022

No one can deny it: Meghan Markle knows good style. Whether she's making a virtual appearance in a classy designer dress by Oscar de la Renta, sporting a pair of sleek, sustainable sneakers, or she's sitting down for an interview in a chic maternity look, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex has an eye for fashion. But what might make her sartorial choices even more compelling is the fact that they're great for everyday occasions and, more often than not, come from affordable brands. Case in point: an easy, breathable linen summer dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Makes a Colorful Arrival in Rainbow Blouse, Mini Skirt & Heels at Hilton Family Art Event

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Hilton looked spring-ready in a rainbow-print blouse at the Casa Del Sol Tequila and Hilton Family Art Event last night in Bel Air, Calif. The media personality stepped onto the black carpet in a matching charcoal ensemble with a pop of color on top. She wore a button-up collared shirt with a printed pattern of a woman.  She slipped into a black pleated mini skirt that cut off at her thighs and...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy