TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Workers at the Tampa airport came together to save a dog who got lost after slipping his collar. Rocky, a Chihuahua mix who arrived to TPA on a flight from Puerto Rico on May 6. When Rocky’s family came to the Airport to pick him up, somehow he managed to slip out of his collar as he was being loaded into their car at baggage claim.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO