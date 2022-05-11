Throwback to the Mac! Retro pictures reveal McDonald's was VERY different in the '80s and '90s with burger seats, pizza on the menu and even branded ashtrays

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
In the 1994 book, "The Primal Cheeseburger," author Elizabeth Rozin declared, "If the melting pot exists, the cheeseburger may well be its most palpable product; to take a bite of it is to take a bite of history." But even without the dairy topping, a hamburger is a bite of history worth savoring. According to National Today, the sandwich originated from a snack called a Hamburgh sausage that resembled a meatball and came with bread. The modern image of this dish stems back to the 1904 World's Fair, where hamburgers appeared as a novelty food. Later, they were formalized by White Castle.
A BARTENDER has revealed the drink you order can say a lot about your personality, and you may not like what you hear. 24-year-old bartender Alison, from the US, is a self confessed judgemental bartender and often makes assumptions on who you are based on the drink you buy. Her...
MCDONALD'S is giving away free food on May 10 and May 11 through the McDonald’s app. With Mercury in retrograde, McDonald's wants to help ease any sandwich strains by offering free McChicken or McDouble with the purchase of fries. To grab this sweet deal, just open the mobile app...
YOU might be met with a feeling of disappointment when you're told that Taco Bell is out of their delicious cinnamon twists. But fret not, because according to an ex-employee's claims, there's a way to get your hands on your favorite Taco Bell foods even when staff says they don't have them on hand.
ON a hot summer's day, a delicious Dairy Queen ice cream always helps beat the hot sun. However, Shelby, a Dairy Queen employee, explains that you don't always have to order off the main menu. There are secret menu items that many people don't know about. In her TikTok video,...
A restaurant in India's southern state of Kerala has been closed down temporarily after a woman and her daughter found a snake skin in their food.The woman, identified by her first name Priya in local media reports, discovered the snake skin wrapped in the paper used to pack the porotta (layered flatbread) she had bought from a hotel restaurant in Thiruvananthapuram's Nedumangadu area.The mother and daughter had bought two pieces of the flatbread and some sauce to eat for lunch on Thursday afternoon. When the mother started eating the bread after her daughter had finished her share of the food,...
A POPULAR McDonald's menu item can actually save you money when you visit. There's a way to order a cheaper meal and save $2 when you order a Big Mac. The trick is to turn a cheaper cheeseburger on the McDonald's menu into a pseudo-Big Mac. When you order, you'll...
Arby's has found ways to upset its diners over the years. Spoon University noted that the fast food chain has offered customers less-than-stellar items over the years, including the turkey gyro, King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe sandwich, Smokehouse Brisket sandwich, and even Arby's Apple Crisp. On the other end of the ingredient spectrum, BNN Bloomberg wondered why Arby's sold lamb in the first place, considering 13% of Americans can't stand the protein.
When you think of ordering dessert at McDonald's, there's a high chance you're thinking about a fried apple pie. That's probably because the classic chain has been serving it since the '60s, although these days the fried version has been traded out for a baked one to appeal to customers concerned about keeping their fried food consumption low.
CRACKER Barrel is known for its famous rocking chairs, warm fireplaces and filling meals at low prices. A huge breakfast plate will normally only run you about $10. If you’ve ever wondered how prices are able to remain so affordable, here are some secrets that not even the most frequent Cracker Barrel patron would know.
Arby's has been known to retire quite a few of its popular menu items in its 60-year tenure, much to its fans' dismay. Among the fast food items we sadly lost in 2021 were the chain's beloved loaded Italian sandwich — a monstrosity of deli meats and fixings — as well as its pizza slider and ham slider. And in a particularly dreaded moment last fall, the company announced the discontinuation of Arby's potato cakes, a breakfast favorite, in favor of its new crinkle fries. Some customers were so passionate about the fried spuds, in fact, that nearly 4,000 of them signed a Change.org petition to bring them back.
Restaurant deals and giveaways can get a little strange. The companies are looking for a unique hook to amplify their offer to being more than just a discount. Firehouse Subs is getting quite specific with its latest promotion. It has been running a deal where you can land a free sub with any purchase. Everything sounds good so far. But there’s a very, very big asterisk attached. You can only get the free sandwich if your name matches the name of the day.
Going out for breakfast once in a while is a fun treat, and there’s no denying how convenient, quick and cheap fast food restaurants can be. If you’re watching your weight, want to become healthier overall as you age or just want to know more about what you are consuming, it’s important to note that some fast food breakfast choices are better than others.
There's a movement quietly happening. Fast food restaurant employees are quitting and then revealing the secrets of that restaurant. From this former IHOP restaurant worker spilling the beans on IHOP insider secrets to this Texas Roadhouse money-saving menu secret and these other restaurant secrets you probably might not know about.
Although they are well-known for Frostys and chicken nuggets, at its core, Wendy's is all about sandwiches. While Wendy's classic square hamburgers do make up a good percentage of the menu, the company also offers a wider variety of sandwiches such as chicken sandwiches, fish sandwiches, and yes, even breakfast sandwiches.
ALDI is quickly becoming a favorite in the US. With over 2,000 stores in 36 states, this massive grocery chain offers tons of great deals despite rising inflation but there are items to avoid and others that will give you the most bang for your buck. Like other retailers, Aldi...
THE most popular item from dollar stores has been revealed, but it's a product that workers have warned customers to stay away from. The discount chain stores have become a staple for the American public as a 2020 survey revealed that over half of Americans shop at dollar stores. At...
