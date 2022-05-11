ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'I don't get excited about Leonardo DiCaprio or anyone!': Rebel Wilson gushes over Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and reveals she was their 'lucky charm'

 4 days ago

Rebel Wilson gave herself credit for helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl during an appearance on Tuesday on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

'I was the official LA Rams ambassador and then they won the Super Bowl so I don't want to say I was the lucky charm, but...,' said the 42-year-old Australian comedian who looked lovely in a long green dress for her visit on the CBS talk show.

Rebel, who made no secret of her love for the team, joked that her excitement doesn't stretch that far for 'anyone', including heartthrob Leonardo Dicaprio, before James, 43, shared a picture of her at an Oscar party posing with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, 34.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOU0g_0faPxwkc00
'I don't get excited about Leonardo DiCaprio or anyone!': Rebel Wilson gushed over Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and revealed she was their 'lucky charm' 

'It's been awesome just to get to know them and hang out,' Rebel said. ' We're at the Oscar Vanity Fair party together and I noticed a lot of people didn't recognize the football players because they are normally wearing helmets on TV. But we were like those are LA Rams.'

'Well I knew they were Rams because one of them was huge,' James said. 'And you were talking to them and I remember saying to my wife ''they are 100 percent LA Rams players because look how excited Rebel is and she's not excited about any actor here''.'

'I know. I don't get excited about like Leo DiCaprio or anyone, I'm just like LA Rams, like yeah. They're world champions,' Rebel said.

Rebel, who was promoting her new Netflix movie Senior Year, shared with James a photo of her own sweet 16 birthday party that she called 'the most epic high school party you could ever imagine.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1sRx_0faPxwkc00
Unfazed: Rebel, who made no secret of her love for the team, joked that her excitement doesn't stretch that far for 'anyone', including heartthrob Leonardo Dicaprio (pictured February 2020)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rm2C9_0faPxwkc00
Team ambassador:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PqQn7_0faPxwkc00
Good times:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qlsqV_0faPxwkc00
Netflix movie:

'Thirty minutes before the party started a bus load of gate crashers came,' Rebel, wearing long green dress, said. 'The cops were called three times in the night. People were getting punched. It was insane. It was like one of those parties, chaos.'

'Luckily, my parents barricaded the house so that the house wasn't destroyed. All I remember is that I got pretty upset because of some of the bad things that were happening so I went to bed at midnight. I remember just waking up and looking out the back window and you couldn't see the backyard, it was just bottles everywhere. And my mom just putting the bottles into a big bag, one by one.'

'But everyone thought it was the most legendary party and talked about it for years later,' Rebel said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBDL8_0faPxwkc00
Late show:

Rebel said that in her new movie that she recreated the Britney Spears iconic video 'You Drive Me Crazy' but got so excited that she ended up falling over. She said they ended up keeping the take of the fall in the movie.

'For one, I love Britney and I just wanted to pay homage to her,' Rebel said. 'Like just give my all to it, and then what happens is I fall over.'

Rebel said she didn't know why she always falls over in dance routines, but the same thing happened to her when she was filming Pitch Perfect 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36CfT4_0faPxwkc00
Fell down:

'We were shooting the big finale sequence and I fell over 2,000 extras and I got scolded for it,' Rebel said. ' They thought I was doing it to be funny.'

James played a clip from Rebel's movie in which her character wakes up from a coma, looks into a mirror and is shocked to see she's an older woman.

Rebel also was roped into helping James pick a prom king out of one of his four staffers. Rebel asked each of the men a question before making her decisions on who would be crowned prom king. After staffer Nick Bernstein was crowned, Rebel threw her question card in the air but it accidentally flew back and hit him in the face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0K8D_0faPxwkc00
Long coma:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AhQxX_0faPxwkc00
Prom skit:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mIGaB_0faPxwkc00
The king:

The actress also told James that she used to work in a movie theatre but that she wasn't a very good employee.

'I would watch all the movies instead of actually working and I would get busted because I'd be in there watching,' Rebel said. 'But I was good at describing to people what movie they should go and see. I could describe all the movies because I had seen them all.'

Senior Year is scheduled to be released on Friday on Netflix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Q9vT_0faPxwkc00
Cinema job:

