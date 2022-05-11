ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Little House on the Prairie’s Melissa Gilbert Speaks Out About ‘Simplicity’ of Her Cottage Life With Husband

By Shelby Scott
 1 day ago
Decades separate actress Melissa Gilbert from the final season of “Little House on the Prairie.” However, her name still remains synonymous with the classic TV series. Since leaving the series, the actress spent much of her life underneath Hollywood’s microscope. She grew up under pressure to appear constantly youthful. But now, the former child star has completely altered her way of life. After her husband, actor and director Timothy Busfield, introduced her to the quietude of his rural Michigan home, the couple carved out a life of “simplicity” in New York’s Catskill Mountains. Following the release of her latest publication, the actress and author is speaking out about her brand new cottage life.

Cottage life is surely not as “glamorous,” and perhaps not as convenient, as the life she once lived in Hollywood. Nevertheless, Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield have been thriving on the simplicity of their mountain home.

In speaking with Fox News, Gilbert explained, “our lives got very, very simple,” after moving to the cottage they’ve affectionately nicknamed “Cabbage.” She continued, “There’s a sweetness to that simplicity…[from which] comes a real love for stillness and living my life in a peaceful place.”

One of the most freeing aspects of her new, simple lifestyle ties into the stresses of the aging process. Before meeting her current husband and relocating to the East Coast, the Laura Ingalls Wilder actress struggled harshly with appearance. She previously resorted to Botox and plastic surgery in an effort to remain young.

“[Simplicity] means not fighting a natural process,” the author explained. “Fighting a process that is as natural as aging is the opposite of peaceful.”

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Now Embraces Aging

Before the “Little House on the Prairie” star found a life of simplicity in the Catskill Mountains, Melissa Gilbert was bombarded with Hollywood’s pressure to remain young. And at 58 years old, that pressure is surely exhausting. So now, far from the facade she often donned at her former West Coast home, the actress has gained a new love for the aging process. She’s explained that it adds to the simplicity of her new lifestyle.

Her seemingly backward outlook on aging comes from a fruitless battle to maintain her youth. In her book, Back to the Prairie, Gilbert says, “I had Botox, fillers, recolored my hair, and bought a Mustang convertible at the urging of the inappropriately young French dude I began dating.”

She further explained, “I had to get out of Los Angeles to actually age, which I wanted to do.”

Now, far away in the mountains of NY, she’s turned it all around. In speaking with Good Morning America, she said, “I’m excited about this. I love all these changes and watching what’s happening and getting to know this new person.”

