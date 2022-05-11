ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lila Moss carries a tiny Versace and Fendi handbag and reveals monitor she wears to moderate her Type 1 diabetes in stunning campaign

By Joanna Crawley For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Lila Moss stars in a stunning new joint campaign for Versace and Fendi.

The 19-year-old daughter of catwalk icon Kate Moss, models a tiny handbag for the major fashion collaboration while dressed in a gorgeous silk dress and statement gold and black heels.

The photo also sees Lila display her continuous blood glucose monitoring device on her upper-right arm, which she wears to control her Type 1 diabetes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9Y2V_0faPxidg00
Star: Lila Moss stars in a stunning new joint campaign for Versace and Fendi. The 19-year-old daughter if catwalk icon Kate Moss, models a tiny handbag for the major fashion collaboration

Tick the Toile De Jouy trend like Lila wearing Versace X Fendi

Versace X Fendi Autumn/Winter 2022

Take a closer look

Burberry and Supreme, Gucci and The North face... 2022 has been all about the cult collaboration.

But none are quite as big as the latest tie-up between Fendi and Versace. Yes, you read that right.

The collaboration sees Versace and Fendi creative directors Donatella Versace and Kim Jones switch roles and come together to create two iconic collections that celebrate their friendship and the cultural impact of Versace and Fendi.

We love this Toile De Jouy printed dress on Lila Moss, which will be available to buy later in the year. Click the catwalk image to take a closer look at the pieces in the range.

Then, head to the carousel to get ahead of the curve with our pick of the best.

The Versace Fendi team-up is a 2022 pop-up collection made through the efforts of the two houses' leaders: Kim Jones, Fendi's women's wear artistic director, and Silvia Venturini Fendi, Fendi's men's wear designer.

'It's a first in the history of fashion: two designers having a true creative dialogue that stems from respect and friendship,' stated Versace during the announcement last year. 'It led to us swapping roles to create these two collections.'

Lila walked in a joint show for the brands back in September with her mother Kate Moss, looking every inch the style icon in in a gold and white swimsuit.

Last week the rising star of the modelling world revealed the insulin pump and monitor she wears to control her Type 1 diabetes while attending the annual Met Gala in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpyh1_0faPxidg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SwLtj_0faPxidg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTP4J_0faPxidg00
Star: Lila's insulin pump was visible as she walked the runway, while her blood glucose monitor for her diabetes can be seen in the new campaign shot

Arriving alongside supermodel mother Kate, Lila made her latest red carpet appearance in a sheer beige Burberry gown, emblazoned with letters and numbers and encrusted in diamonds.

The outfit's sheer detailing drew attention to the insulin pod on her left hip and continuous blood glucose monitoring device on her upper-right arm as she made her way into New York's iconic Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art.

The young model previously discussed her condition during a segment on Vogue's In The Bag YouTube after making the unconventional decision to wear the monitor on the catwalk.

What are continuous blood glucose monitors?

Many people with type 1 diabetes, who lack the essential hormone insulin that controls blood sugar levels, have to perform uncomfortable checks at least four times a day.

The results show how much insulin – which helps the body absorb sugars in food – they will need to inject to keep their blood sugar stable and avoid potentially fatal spikes or falls.

But high-tech implants can monitor blood sugar in real time, marking the end of finger-prick blood tests.

Called a continuous blood glucose monitor, the implants are no larger than a £2 coin and sit on the arm, beaming updates to the user's phone.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May used one of the most popular gadgets, a FreeStyle Libre.

While the technology has been available in the UK for more than a decade, spending watchdogs judged it too expensive to offer to every patient. But NHS chiefs have since announced they plan to fund the monitors for all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBpvq_0faPxidg00
Red carpet: Last week the rising star of the modelling world revealed the insulin pump and monitor while attending the annual Met Gala in New York City

She said: 'I have some sugar tablets, in case my blood sugar goes low. I'm diabetic so I have this which controls a pod on my leg, which gives me insulin.

'This is very important to keep in my bag, it comes with me everywhere.'

Lila, the daughter of catwalk veteran Kate and her former partner Jefferson Hack, revealed she has an Apple AirTag attached to her insulin pump reader so she doesn't lose it.

She added: 'I even have an apple air-tag to follow it around with my phone.'

Speaking about her condition in 2020, she told The Kit: 'I think not many people know that I have diabetes. It's not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QkPjn_0faPxidg00
Stunning: Arriving alongside supermodel mother Kate Moss, the 19-year old made her latest red carpet appearance in a sheer beige Burberry gown

Type 1 diabetes causes the level of glucose (sugar) in your blood to become too high.

It happens when your body cannot produce enough of a hormone called insulin, which controls blood glucose.

You need daily injections of insulin to keep your blood glucose levels under control.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dWlp_0faPxidg00
Sugar tablets: The model spoke about her condition during a segment on Vogue's In The Bag YouTube series

