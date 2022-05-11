ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Ron Harper Jr. will be part of the NBA draft combine

By Kristian Dyer
 4 days ago

The NBA combine will include former Rutgers basketball star Ron Harper Jr.

Harper is the only member of the Rutgers basketball team invited to the combine event, which begins next week.

Senior guards Geo Baker and Caleb McConnell also decided to make a declaration to go professional. Like Harper, McConnell has the option to return to Rutgers if he does not hire an agent.

Freshman guard Jaden Jones also declared for the NBA draft.

Harper had 15.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a senior last season, his fourth at Rutgers . His play including being a tenacious defender helped Rutgers basketball to a second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

This past season, he set career-best marks in scoring (15.8 points per game), assists per game (1.9), three-point shooting percentage (39.8), field goal percentage (44.2) and free throw percentage (79.5).

He is the son of Ron Harper Sr., a five-time NBA champion. His younger brother is Dylan Harper , who is turning into a priority recruit at Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.).

