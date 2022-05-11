ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

How Arsenal could line up next season with Jesus, Sterling and Tielemans after Man City seal Haaland transfer

By Etienne Fermie
 4 days ago

ARSENAL are set to back manager Mikel Arteta this summer as they aim to close the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Gunners will reportedly target a pair of City stars to help them in their quest to return to title contention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3O2b_0faPwrsG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhQCq_0faPwrsG00
Arsenal are interested in Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling Credit: Reuters

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Gabriel Jesus is "top of Arsenal's list".

The Brazilian has enjoyed a spell in City's starting XI of late, but Erling Haaland's confirmed summer arrival could limit his role at the Etihad.

Arsenal are also "set to explore" the possibility of signing Raheem Sterling, with the England winger set to enter the final year of his City contract.

The Telegraph claim that the Gunners would love to swoop for Sterling.

City's up for sale duo would add some star power to an already gifted Arsenal attack.

Complimented by Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, the foursome could link up to score plenty of goals.

Suddenly Mikel Arteta would have Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli in reserve, offering plenty of options.

Arsenal are also eager to bolster their midfield.

When fit, Thomas Partey has been excellent in Mikel Arteta's engine room.

But the Gunners would like to provide the Ghanaian with a new sidekick, with a raid on Leicester planned.

Arsenal chiefs are increasingly confident of signing Youri Tielemans for £40million.

The Belgian could slot in nicely next to Partey, ahead of Arsenal's already solid back four.

Kieran Tierney has been a revelation at left-back when healthy, while Takehiro Tomiyasu has become a popular option on the right.

Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes have built a partnership throughout the season, which is unlikely to be broken up by the return of William Saliba.

Aaron Ramsdale will keep the starting position between the sticks, with Bernd Leno set to quit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cZekm_0faPwrsG00
The Gunners are set to bid for Youri Tielemans Credit: Rex

