Nottingham Forest were so far adrift of the Championship play-offs when Steve Cooper was appointed back in September that the idea of finishing third was not something any of their supporters could have dreamed of.Now, despite having narrowly missed out on an automatic promotion spot when they lost to Bournemouth in the penultimate game of the season, you feel they could well have what it takes to clinch a spot back in the Premier League.But in order to play in the final at Wembley against either Luton or Huddersfield, they will first have to overcome the stern test of Sheffield...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 HOURS AGO