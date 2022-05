From award-winning journalist Aislinn Archer comes “Once Upon a Dream,” the first in a new fiction series set in a small town on the Delaware coast. Based on a what-if inspired by a real-life story Archer covered for a small independent newspaper in south coastal Delaware,“Once Upon a Dream” blends the paranormal fantasy and rockstar romance genres. Described as part love letter to the area that Archer has called home for nearly 25 years, the series is the first of two that will be set in a fictional town that exists alongside Bethany Beach, Rehoboth Beach, and Ocean City, Md.

