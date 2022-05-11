ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

Cold Spring Resident To Build Statue Honoring Police Officers

By Alex Svejkovsky
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLD SPRING -- A Cold Spring resident is looking to honor the men and women who protect their community. During Tuesday night's city council meeting, Paul Waletzko asks for the council's blessing to build...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

Two Kayakers Rescued From Mississippi River in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Two kayakers were rescued from the Mississippi River in St. Cloud Saturday. The St. Cloud Fire Department says they responded to a call of two kayakers in distress just south of the Beaver Island Boat Launch around 6:00 p.m. Authorities say they helped the first kayaker and her dog get off a nearby island where they had taken shelter.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Woman Killed in Morrison County Crash

FLENSBURG -- A Sauk Centre woman was killed in a crash in Morrison County on Friday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:00 a.m. on Highway 27. Twenty-five-year-old Stephanie Hagfors was driving east at Dove Road when her vehicle crossed the center line and made contact with a semi. Her vehicle then left the road and rolled multiple times.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cold Spring, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Cold Spring, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
willmarradio.com

Celebration of Life for long-time Willmar Police Officer Saturday

(Willmar MN-) A celebration of life service will be held Saturday afternoon at the Willmar American Legion for former long-time Willmar Police Officer Rick James who died at his home back on November 15th at the age of 80. James was a veteran of the United States Airforce and a long-time police officer. Rick began his lengthy law enforcement career with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department in Kansas and with the Luverne, MN police department before coming to Willmar. Rick served on the Willmar Police Department from 1968 to 1996. He was a patrol officer, dispatcher, and a WPD liaison at the police substation near the former Elm Lane Trailer Park. The police department Facebook post said "Rest easy #204. Thank you for your service". Rick’s wife Reta Jo talked about his love for the sport of fishing:
WILLMAR, MN
KELOLAND TV

Wentworth woman killed after debris hits car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 61-year-old Wentworth woman died Friday morning as a result of injuries she sustained during Thursday evening’s storm. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said a husband and wife were driving to their home in Wentworth when they were caught in the storm just south of Colton, near the intersection of 250th Street and 464th.
WENTWORTH, SD
winonaradio.com

Body Found in Winona Hiking Area

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Two hikers reported finding a body of a male near Devil’s Cave Wednesday evening. Winona Police responded to the hiking area shortly before 7 p.m. Police say the man was discovered with a handgun and appeared to have died from an apparent gunshot wound. Police believe the...
WINONA, MN
Bring Me The News

Teen pulled from St. Croix River Thursday dies

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the 17-year-old boy who was hospitalized after an apparent drowning on the St. Croix River has died. His identity and official cause of death will be announced at a later date by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. Original story. A 17-year-old was hospitalized...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#City Council
WOWT

Iowa construction worker dies after hit by car

RED OAK, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa road construction worker was hit and killed by a car near Red Oak Thursday. The construction worker identified as Brian Kelly Parker of Harlan was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Authorities say a man of Red Oak was...
RED OAK, IA
willmarradio.com

Name released of storm related death in Kandiyohi County

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office has identified 63 year old Ryan Erickson from rural Lake Lillian as the man who died during the storm in Kandiyohi County on Thursday night. On May 12, 2022 at approximately 6:59 pm, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was called to an address in the...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Mass Shooting In The City of Buffalo, New York

The City of Buffalo endured an unspeakable tragedy on Saturday. According to the Buffalo Police Department, a mass shooting occurred at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in the City of Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. 10 people were killed and 13 total were shot, according to police. The latest on the...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
voiceofalexandria.com

Woman arrested after man suffers multiple injuries in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN)--On Thursday afternoon, Alexandria Police officers were called to the report of an assault in 1000 Block of Nokomis Street in Alexandria. Upon arrival, officers reportedly located a male victim with multiple injuries. The male victim was taken to Alomere Health where he is being treated for his injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes Police Department Adds Additional Officer

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A new Detroit Lakes Police Officer was sworn in, Tuesday during the Detroit Lakes City Council meeting. Officer Ryan Seeger will join the Detroit Lakes Police Department as part-time Police Officer, he currently serves as a full-time officer in Frazee as well. Seeger is the second officer to be sworn in in as many months. In April, The Detroit Lakes Police Department added Officer Collin Ginnaty to their force.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
FOX 21 Online

Woman Dead, 2 Injured in Crash in Midway Township

MIDWAY TWP, Minn.- A woman is dead, and two others are injured after a crash in Midway Township Friday, caused in part by heavy fog and speed, authorities said. According to a spokesperson with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a 2 vehicle crash near the intersection of South Ugstad Road and Ugstad Junction in Midway Township around 8:50 a.m. Friday.
DULUTH, MN
ccxmedia.org

Three Arrested After High-Speed Chase, Gunfire in Brooklyn Park

Police in Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park teamed up to stop several suspects who fled from a city park after a report of gunshots fired. Brooklyn Park police initially responded to Brookdale Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, a vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, running stop signs and red lights.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
WJON

Meeker County Sheriff Releasing Storm Damage Report

LITCHFIELD -- Meeker County is reporting several storm-related incidents from Thursday night. The sheriff's office says there were reports of localized flooding, downed trees, and roof damage throughout the county. Trained weather spotters reported cloud rotation and funnel clouds, although it appears none of them touched down. The sheriff says...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
991K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy