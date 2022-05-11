ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

State Police hold annual Memorial and Award Ceremonies in Albany

nyspnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen commended and recognized 21 individuals and one Division unit for bravery, investigative persistence, police education, traffic safety, community service and overall exceptional contributions in this year’s New York State Police Annual Awards. The 46th year for the awards, they pay...

www.nyspnews.com

Daily Voice

Man Wanted After Car Stolen Near State Capitol Crashes

A man is wanted in the Capital District after a car was stolen from the Empire State Plaza in Albany.The vehicle was taken just before 10 p.m. Monday, May 9, from the underground parking garage, according to New York State Police. Roughly five hours later, the stolen car was involved in a crash at …
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York State Park Police want clarity on the future

New York State Park Police officers fear they’re being phased out. “We’re not seeing the effort at retention,” Park Police Sergeants Association Associate Director Frank McGarity said. “What we’re seeing is elimination through attrition.”. It dates back to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration trying to...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Domestic aggressor shocked during hospital visit

SAUGERTIES – A Coxsackie man was arrested in Saugerties early Thursday morning after police responded to a domestic disturbance on Clermont Street. The man was processed on charges from the domestic incident and then turned over to the Village of Catskill Police who had an outstanding warrant for the subject.
SAUGERTIES, NY
WIBX 950

State Police: Fatal Crash in Queensbury Under Investigation

Authorities are investigating an accident that killed a Washington county on Monday afternoon. The New York State Police says troopers were called to the scene at approximately 3:20pm on May 9, 2022 for a report of a collision. Police say 53-year-old Kelly J. Burke of Granville, New York left the...
QUEENSBURY, NY
nyspnews.com

The New York State Police and The Village of Monticello Police Department arrested two Monticello residents on burglary charges

The New York State Police Liberty along with the Village of Monticello Police Department announce the arrest of Uwell E. Reynolds, age 20, Village of Monticello and Keyshaun Carlton Graham Murray, age 20, Village of Monticello for Burglary 1st degree. They were both arrested on May 11, 2022. The arrest is the result of an investigation in conjunction with Monticello Police Department into a home invasion on Morris Drive in the Village of Monticello on April 27, 2022. The homeowner suffered minor injuries as a result. Reynolds and Murray were also charged for a string of burglaries. Those burglaries occurred on April 10, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m., at the Waverly Garden Housing Complex in the village of Monticello. They were both charged with Burglary 2nd degree, Grand Larceny 3rd degree and Criminal Mischief 2nd degree by the Village of Monticello Police Department. Both Reynolds and Murray were arraigned in front of Village of Monticello Justice Solomon and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, and $1million partially secured bond.
MONTICELLO, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police are investigating a body located on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the town of Wolcott, Wayne County.

New York State Police in Wolcott are asking the public for help in identifying a body that was located on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the town of Wolcott, Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Troopers responded to the area of Ingersoll Drive after fishermen reported finding a body along the shoreline. At this time the remains, which appear to have been in the water for an extended period of time, are unidentified and have been transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Man from Cheektowaga was arrested for DWI

On May 11, 2022, at 2:10 am, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Leonard G. Pelczynski, 61 of Cheektowaga, NY for driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test and invalid NYS inspection. On May11, 2022, Troopers stopped Pelczynski on Transit Rd in the village of Depew for...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police on Long Island arrest a Queens man for felony gun possession

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at approximately 10:32 pm, a Trooper conducted a vehicle and traffic stop on the Northern State Parkway in the town of North Hempstead, Nassau County. Further investigation revealed the driver, Matthew Solivan, 20 of Queens, NY, was found to be in possession of an illegal...
QUEENS, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Arrested With BAC Nearly 3X Legal Limit

This guy really should have called an Uber. With Memorial Weekend and the summer months not that far off, police are going to be patrolling the roads more than ever in an effort to crack down on drunk driving. This guy apparently never got that memo. New York State troopers say a 34-year-old suspect was driving nearly three times the legal limit when he crashed his vehicle Saturday afternoon.
SUFFERN, NY
nyspnews.com

Troopers arrest a Montour Falls man for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle Without Owner Consent.

On May 9, 2022, at approximately 9:01a.m., the State Police out of Horseheads responded to a Erie Materials, in the town of Horseheads, regarding a Dodge Grand Caravan being taken without permission. The Investigation revealed that John T. Connor, age 35, from Montour Falls, had taken the vehicle which troopers located at the Relax Inn, in the town of Montour Falls.
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Clinton County man on several charges including Robbery 1st degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree

On May 11, 2022, at approximately 7:30 PM, State Police received a report of an individual stealing a car from a location on State Route 3, in the town of Plattsburgh. After police responded to the scene, it was determined an unidentified male suspect threatened a vehicle operator with a knife and then stole the victim’s truck.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Horseheads man for Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree.

On May 10, 2022, at approximately 9:42 a.m., the State Police out of Horseheads responded to Millport Fire Department, in the Village of Millport, for reported of a male causing damage to one of the fire trucks. Upon arrival the trooper observed Michael Grow, age 54, from Horseheads, near the fire trucks. While interviewing Grow it was determined that he was the individual that caused damage to one of the trucks.
HORSEHEADS, NY
WNYT

Man charged in connection with Albany shooting

Albany police have made an arrest in a shooting from last weekend. Alex Ryan, 26, of Albany is accused of shooting a 25-year-old man Saturday afternoon on Morton Avenue. Police say the two men know each other. The victim was taken to Albany Med. Police say he is expected to...
ALBANY, NY
nyspnews.com

Woman from Buffalo was arrested for DWI

On May 9, 2022, at 11:45 pm, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Amanda L. Jonathan, 35 of Buffalo, NY for driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test, open container and improper right turn. On May 9, 2022, Troopers stopped Jonathan on Genesee Street in the town...
BUFFALO, NY
WNYT

Pair arraigned in Columbia County murder

Two people from Columbia County are charged with murder. Cassandra Fischer and Ryan Woods - who live in Elizaville - have been indicted. Fischer and Woods are accused of mistreating, stealing from, and causing the death of an elderly Long Island man who had been staying with them since 2021.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Corning man for DWI.

On May 9, 2022, at approximately 9:27 p.m., State Police out of Big Flats conducted a traffic stop on a motorist on State Route 34, in the town of Van Etten. While interviewing the driver, Jeremy B. Crane, age 43, from Corning, the trooper detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from Crane.
CORNING, NY

