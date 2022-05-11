ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Assembly debutantes to be introduced at May 18 tea

By Advocate staff report
 2 days ago

The Baton Rouge Assembly will introduce 10 debutantes to the wives of the assembly members and their guests at a tea on Wednesday, May 18, at Baton Rouge Country Club. The debutantes will be presented at the annual ball Nov. 25 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. The...

