Bicycles

Evaluation of two rotational helmet technologies to decrease peak rotational acceleration in cycling helmets

By Thomas Hoshizaki
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe risk of brain trauma has been associated with the rotational kinematics leading to the development of helmets with a variety rotational management technologies. The purpose of this paper was to employ a rotation specific test protocol to evaluate the effectiveness of two of these technologies. Dynamic response of the head...

www.nature.com

Related
Nature.com

Long use of continuous positive airway pressure protects against the development of treatment-requiring retinopathy of prematurity

Although preterm infant mortality is low, the proportion of patients with treatment-requiring retinopathy of prematurity (TR-ROP) is high in Japan. Various multicenter studies have reported the risk factors for TR-ROP; however, no large-scale studies have been conducted in Japan. We retrospectively analyzed 13,645 infants born at"‰<"‰28Â weeks' gestation (January 1, 2009"“December 31, 2018), and registered in the Neonatal Research Network of Japan database. TR-ROP was defined as ROP requiring retinal laser photocoagulation and/or intravitreal anti-vasoendothelial growth factor drugs. Multivariable logistic regression analysis was performed to identify factors associated with TR-ROP development. The median gestational age of enrolled infants was 26Â weeks (interquartile range [IQR], 24"“27Â weeks), median birth weight was 760Â g (IQR, 620"“918Â g). Proportion of patients with TR-ROP was 30.3%. TR-ROP was significantly associated with birth at"‰<"‰26Â weeks' gestational age (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 1.54), blood transfusion (aOR 1.49), invasive ventilation"‰â‰¥"‰28Â days (aOR 1.41), sepsis (aOR 1.29), birth weight"‰<"‰750Â g (aOR 1.28), intraventricular hemorrhage (aOR 1.33), delayed achievement of full enteral feeding"‰>"‰14Â days (aOR 1.28), and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy"‰â‰¥"‰28Â days (aOR 0.79). Supplemental oxygen"‰â‰¥"‰28Â days was not associated with TR-ROP development. Lower gestational age at birth and birth weight, blood transfusion, prolonged invasive ventilation, sepsis, intraventricular hemorrhage, and delayed achievement of full enteral feeding were risk factors for TR-ROP, whereas CPAP use was protective against TR-ROP.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Immunoprofiling reveals cell subsets associated with the trajectory of cytomegalovirus reactivation post stem cell transplantation

Human cytomegalovirus reactivation is a major opportunistic infection after allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation and has a complex relationship with post-transplant immune reconstitution. Here, we use mass cytometry to define patterns of innate and adaptive immune cell reconstitution at key phases of human cytomegalovirus reactivation in the first 100 days post haematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Human cytomegalovirus reactivation is associated with the development of activated, memory T-cell profiles, with faster effector-memory CD4+ T-cell recovery in patients with low-level versus high-level human cytomegalovirus DNAemia. Mucosal-associated invariant T cell levels at the initial detection of human cytomegalovirus DNAemia are significantly lower in patients who subsequently develop high-level versus low-level human cytomegalovirus reactivation. Our data describe distinct immune signatures that emerged with human cytomegalovirus reactivation after haematopoietic stem cell transplantation, and highlight Mucosal-associated invariant T cell levels at the first detection of reactivation as a marker that may be useful to anticipate the magnitude of human cytomegalovirus DNAemia.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A smart ball sensor fabricated by laser kirigami of graphene for personalized long-term grip strength monitoring

Grip strength is an important indicator of health conditions and needs to be monitored for health management. However, different populations (e.g., babies and rehabilitation patients) have different hand sizes and different levels of grip strengths, requiring a personalized sensor to monitor grip strength. In this paper, we developed a smart ball sensor by laser kirigami of graphene for personalized grip strength monitoring. To realize the rational utilization of space, a transparent pill shell embedding all electronic accessories is installed in the center of the ball sensor with a spiral-sensing unit fabricated by laser kirigami of graphene on the surface. Furthermore, we assessed the influence of contact area between hand and ball on grip strength using finite-element analysis (FEA), which was then considered in our results readout. The grip strength can be continuously read by a mobile phone in a wireless manner. The smart ball sensor demonstrated a high performance in vitro against gold-standard method in diseased and healthy subjects. It would be a powerful tool for personalized long-term monitoring of grip strength, especially suitable for specific populations such as babies and sensitive enough for samll grip strength.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Examining the variability of neurocognitive functioning in individuals at clinical high risk for psychosis: a meta-analysis

This study aims to meta-analytically characterize the presence and magnitude of within-group variability across neurocognitive functioning in young people at Clinical High-Risk for psychosis (CHR-P) and comparison groups. Multistep, PRISMA/MOOSE-compliant systematic review (PROSPERO-CRD42020192826) of the Web of Science database, Cochrane Central Register of Reviews and Ovid/PsycINFO and trial registries up to July 1, 2020. The risk of bias was assessed using a modified version of the NOS for cohort and cross-sectional studies. Original studies reporting neurocognitive functioning in individuals at CHR-P compared to healthy controls (HC) or first-episode psychosis (FEP) patients were included. The primary outcome was the random-effect meta-analytic variability ratios (VR). Secondary outcomes included the coefficient of variation ratios (CVR). Seventy-eight studies were included, relating to 5162 CHR-P individuals, 2865 HC and 486 FEP. The CHR-P group demonstrated higher variability compared to HC (in descending order of magnitude) in visual memory (VR: 1.41, 95% CI 1.02"“1.94), executive functioning (VR: 1.31, 95% CI 1.18"“1.45), verbal learning (VR: 1.29, 95% CI 1.15"“1.45), premorbid IQ (VR: 1.27, 95% CI 1.09"“1.49), processing speed (VR: 1.26, 95% CI 1.07"“1.48), visual learning (VR: 1.20, 95% CI 1.07"“1.34), and reasoning and problem solving (VR: 1.17, 95% CI 1.03"“1.34). In the CVR analyses the variability in CHR-P population remains in the previous neurocognitive domains and emerged in attention/vigilance, working memory, social cognition, and visuospatial ability. The CHR-P group transitioning to psychosis showed greater VR in executive functioning compared to those not developing psychosis and compared to FEP groups. Clinical high risk for psychosis subjects shows increased variability in neurocognitive performance compared to HC. The main limitation of this study is the validity of the VR and CVR as an index of variability which has received debate. This finding should be explored by further individual-participant data research and support precision medicine approaches.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Deep learning acceleration of multiscale superresolution localization photoacoustic imaging

A superresolution imaging approach that localizes very small targets, such as red blood cells or droplets of injected photoacoustic dye, has significantly improved spatial resolution in various biological and medical imaging modalities. However, this superior spatial resolution is achieved by sacrificing temporal resolution because many raw image frames, each containing the localization target, must be superimposed to form a sufficiently sampled high-density superresolution image. Here, we demonstrate a computational strategy based on deep neural networks (DNNs) to reconstruct high-density superresolution images from far fewer raw image frames. The localization strategy can be applied for both 3D label-free localization optical-resolution photoacoustic microscopy (OR-PAM) and 2D labeled localization photoacoustic computed tomography (PACT). For the former, the required number of raw volumetric frames is reduced from tens to fewer than ten. For the latter, the required number of raw 2D frames is reduced by 12 fold. Therefore, our proposed method has simultaneously improved temporal (via the DNN) and spatial (via the localization method) resolutions in both label-free microscopy and labeled tomography. Deep-learning powered localization PA imaging can potentially provide a practical tool in preclinical and clinical studies requiring fast temporal and fine spatial resolutions.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Daily Mail

Indian couple sue their son for £530,000 for failing to produce a grandchild after splashing all their savings on his lavish wedding and US pilot training

A retired Indian couple are taking their only son to court for more than £500,000 as they claim his failure to produce a grandchild has caused them 'mental agony'. Sajneev Prasad, 61, and wife Sadhana, 57, filed a petition against son Shrey Sagar and his wife Shubhangi, who married in 2016 and do not have any children.
RELATIONSHIPS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Failed Clinical Trial Leads to Scientific Breakthrough: Investigating Cancer Drug Toxicity Leads to Critical Discovery

Researchers uncover a new strategy to avoid cancer immunotherapy side effects. It’s not often that a failed clinical trial leads to a scientific breakthrough. When patients in the UK started experiencing negative side effects during a cancer immunotherapy trial, researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Center for Cancer Immunotherapy and University of Liverpool went back, examined the data, and worked with patient samples to determine what went wrong.
CANCER
Nature.com

The mantle structure below petit-spot volcanoes

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 110 (2022) Cite this article. Petit-spot volcanoes provide a unique opportunity to directly examine the structure and geochemical composition of the lithospheric and asthenospheric mantle beneath the subducting oceanic crust. Currently, petit-spot volcanos-formed in response to the flexure of subducting oceanic plates-are known to exist off the Japan, Java, Chile and Mariana trenches, however, the difficulties associated with detecting them leaves the possibility that they may be more widespread along outer rise of plates. Investigation of the lavas and xenolithic material erupted from petit-spot volcanos has suggested that the suboceanic lithosphere is largely metasomatized by numerous ascending petit-spot melts. This somewhat contradicts previous understanding which indicated that the oceanic lithosphere has a depleted mantle composition. The ultimate source and geodynamic processes that lead to the formation of petit-spot melts remain ambiguous, however, possibilities include that the lavas originate from incipient asthenospheric carbonatitic or carbonated silicate melts that are characteristically depleted in zirconium and hafnium. Typical geochemical trends in petit-spot lava fields off Japan trench indicate elemental partitioning through the immiscible separation of carbonate and silicate melts.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mechanisms and clinical implications of intervertebral disc calcification

Low back pain is a leading cause of disability worldwide. Intervertebral disc (IVD) degeneration is often associated with low back pain but is sometimes asymptomatic. IVD calcification is an often overlooked disc phenotype that might have considerable clinical impact. IVD calcification is not a rare finding in ageing or in degenerative and scoliotic spinal conditions, but is often ignored and under-reported. IVD calcification may lead to stiffer IVDs and altered segmental biomechanics, more severe IVD degeneration, inflammation and low back pain. Calcification is not restricted to the IVD but is also observed in the degeneration of other cartilaginous tissues, such as joint cartilage, and is involved in the tissue inflammatory process. Furthermore, IVD calcification may also affect the vertebral endplate, leading to Modic changes (non-neoplastic subchondral vertebral bone marrow lesions) and the generation of pain. Such effects in the spine might develop in similar ways to the development of subchondral marrow lesions of the knee, which are associated with osteoarthritis-related pain. We propose that IVD calcification is a phenotypic biomarker of clinically relevant disc degeneration and endplate changes. As IVD calcification has implications for the management and prognosis of degenerative spinal changes and could affect targeted therapeutics and regenerative approaches for the spine, awareness of IVD calcification should be raised in the spine community.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments: A cross-sectional retrospective study

The aim of the present study was to analyze the incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments in endodontic treatments performed by a specialist, in addition to identifying the dental group, arch, and the root canal thirds in which the fractures occurred more frequently. Digital radiographs and medical records were initially analyzed and resulted in the selection of 561 teeth (1302 canals) treated between 2018 and 2020, using the ProDesign Logic system instruments. These data were reassessed to determine the occurrence of fractures and identify the dental group and root canal thirds in which they occurred. Then, the data were statistically analyzed using the Fisher's Exact Test (p"‰<"‰0.05). The general fracture rates were 8.5 and 3.69%, considering the number of teeth and canals treated, respectively. Mandibular first molars were the teeth most associated with the occurrence of fractures (19.1%). When the arches were compared, there was no statistical difference regarding the number of fractures in the different root canal thirds (p"‰="‰0.307). However, they were more frequent in the apical third in both arches (p"‰="‰0.000). The incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments was relatively high and occurred more frequently in the apical third of molars.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Ferutinin induces osteoblast differentiation of DPSCs via induction of KLF2 and autophagy/mitophagy

Osteoblast differentiation is critically reduced in various bone-related pathogenesis, including arthritis and osteoporosis. For future development of effective regenerative therapeutics, herein, we reveal the involved molecular mechanisms of a phytoestrogen, ferutinin-induced initiation of osteoblast differentiation from dental pulp-derived stem cell (DPSC). We demonstrate the significantly increased expression level of a transcription factor, Kruppel-like factor 2 (KLF2) along with autophagy-related molecules in DPSCs after induction with ferutinin. The loss-of-function and the gain-of-function approaches of KLF2 confirmed that the ferutinin-induced KLF2 modulated autophagic and OB differentiation-related molecules. Further, knockdown of the autophagic molecule (ATG7 or BECN1) from DPSC resulted not only in a decreased level of KLF2 but also in the reduced levels of OB differentiation-related molecules. Moreover, mitochondrial membrane potential-related molecules were increased and induction of mitophagy was observed in DPSCs after the addition of ferutinin. The reduction of mitochondrial as well as total ROS generations; and induction of intracellular Ca2+ production were also observed in ferutinin-treated DPSCs. To test the mitochondrial respiration in DPSCs, we found that the cells treated with ferutinin showed a reduced extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) than that of their vehicle-treated counterparts. Furthermore, mechanistically, chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) analysis revealed that the addition of ferutinin in DPSCs not only induced the level of KLF2, but also induced the transcriptionally active epigenetic marks (H3K27Ac and H3K4me3) on the promoter region of the autophagic molecule ATG7. These results provide strong evidence that ferutinin stimulates OB differentiation via induction of KLF2-mediated autophagy/mitophagy.
HEALTH
Nature.com

These six countries are about to go to the Moon — here’s why

You have full access to this article via your institution. The Moon will be one of the most popular destinations in the Solar System in the next year. No fewer than seven missions are headed there from India, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and the United States, along with several companies.
ASTRONOMY

