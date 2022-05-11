Novo Nordisk, Flagship Enter Deal For Cardiometabolic, Rare Disorder Treatments

Albany NY, United States: Lupus is an autoimmune disease, chronic in nature. This disease causes the immune system of the patient’s body to attack its own cells and tissues. The manufacturers and players in the global lupus therapeutics market offer treatment therapeutics for various types of lupus disorders, including SLE or systemic lupus erythematosus, drug induced lupus erythematosus, neonatal lupus, and cutaneous lupus erythematosus. The treatment solutions offered by the players in the global lupus therapeutics market include immunosuppressive drugs, antihypertensive drugs, immunosuppressive drugs, and biologic drugs, among others. Based on diagnosis, the classifications in the global lupus therapeutics market include biopsy, laboratory tests, and imaging tests, among others. These solutions in the global lupus therapeutics market are distributed through various channels, most significantly including online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies, among others.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO