Novo Nordisk, Flagship Enter Deal For Cardiometabolic, Rare Disorder Treatments

biospace.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlagship Pioneering has partnered with Novo Nordisk to build a portfolio of potential treatments for cardiometabolic and rare diseases. The deal leverages Flagship's bio-platform entities, currently made up of 41 companies, to conduct research and development projects on the said disease types. This rather uncommon pairing banks on both companies' multiple...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

Orphalan Touts First FDA-Approved Wilson’s Disease Treatment Since 1970

Courtesy of Clinical Photography/Science Photo Library. Orphalan announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to Cuvrior (trientine tetrahydrochloride) for the treatment of Wilson’s Disease, a rare genetic disorder. The approval announcement marks the first new treatment available for patients in over five decades. In patients...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health

Myotonic Dystrophy Is a Rare, Genetic Disease—And Its Link to Ventricular Tachycardia Is Even Rarer

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at age 67 on Tuesday of ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type 2, a little known and very rare condition. An inherited disease, myotonic dystrophy occurs in about eight in 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Myotonic dystrophy type 2, is an even rarer form of the the condition and its exact prevalence is unknown.
DIABETES
MedicalXpress

A strong saline solution can boost the delivery of morphine and other drugs to the spinal cord

The glymphatic system enables the flow of cerebrospinal fluid to the brain tissue, particularly during sleep, enabling the fluid to cleanse the tissue and carry accumulated metabolites with it towards the bloodstream during waking hours. Previously, it has been observed that the function of the glymphatic system can be modulated with drugs. This makes it an interesting target for drug development, especially regarding Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative brain diseases associated with the accumulation of metabolic products in the brain.
SCIENCE
EverydayHealth.com

Psoriatic Arthritis and Thyroid Disease Can Appear Together

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is an inflammatory arthritis of the joints that occurs in some people who have psoriasis. Both PsA and psoriasis are autoimmune diseases, meaning they are caused by a person’s own immune system going astray. It’s long been known that people who have one autoimmune condition are more prone to developing others.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

A new treatment reduces inflammation in multiple sclerosis mice models

A team led by the Institut de Neurociències at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (INc-UAB) managed to reduce chronic inflammation associated with multiple sclerosis in mice thanks to the administration of a type of lipid that mediates inflammation. The team found that these types of mediator substances, responsible for resolving the inflammatory process when it is no longer beneficial, are minimized in people with multiple sclerosis as well as in animal models of the disease. The use of these mediators could become a good strategy for the treatment of this autoimmune disease.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

The FDA approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer's, but Medicare won't always pay for it – a doctor explains what researchers know about Biogen's Aduhelm

Medicare finalized its decision to restrict its coverage of Aduhelm, Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s disease drug, on April 8, 2022. The decision means only patients who have enrolled in clinical trials will receive Medicare coverage for Aduhelm, which goes by the generic drug name of Aducanumab. Because of the restrictions, many Alzheimer’s patients may be unable to use the drug. Without Medicare coverage, Aduhelm’s annual cost is US$28,200, or $2,350 a month, a price that’s prohibitively expensive for most Americans. What’s more, not everyone with mild Alzheimer’s will be able to enroll in a clinical trial due to location or other logistical...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

5 conditions similar to multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease that shares symptoms with many other conditions, which can mean people receive a misdiagnosis. MS affects around 1 million people in the United States. However, experts believe that. people with MS could have an incorrect diagnosis. A conclusive diagnosis involves ruling out those...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

