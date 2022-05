The Truckload Carriers Association has named truck driver Zach Yeakley, from Batesville, Arkansas, a Highway Angel for rescuing six victims from a chain-reaction crash. On March 17, around 8:15 a.m. CT, Yeakley was hauling a full truckload of freight to West Memphis, Arkansas, when he heard on his CB radio about an accident up ahead. He was on Interstate 57 near Charleston, Missouri. He soon noticed smoke and a man wearing a safety vest flagging down drivers to alert them to the accident.

