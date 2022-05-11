ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City assembling Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Taskforce

By Raymond Rendleman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qEz6d_0faPta9M00 Community members encouraged to submit applications to join committee by May 22.

Oregon City officials are encouraging community members to submit applications to join a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Taskforce by May 22.

For the 2021-23 biennium, city commissioners made goal No. 1 of eight goals to "promote diversity, equity and inclusion for a safe, inclusive community and organization." In March, commissioners approved a $153,000 contract with MGT, a national consulting and technology services company, to help the city "ensure its practices and policies create an inclusive and equitable environment for every member of the community."

Oregon City Commission President Denyse McGriff called on community members from a variety of backgrounds, ethnicities, abilities and life experiences to join the taskforce.

"If you have interest in making our city more diverse and inclusive, we need your voice," McGriff said. "This group, working with MGT, will set the groundwork and help navigate efforts the city will implement through important work we can enact today and in future for a brighter Oregon City."

MGT and city officials plans to tackle social injustice by examining disproportionality in community and organizational systems, and by identifying racial, gender and other demographic disparities. Then the taskforce plans to analyze the causes of disparities "to develop tailored programs and policies that lead to authentic, meaningful and sustained change."

The 20 to 30-person taskforce will include at least 10 people who apply online, with the others nominated by Oregon City staff and commissioners. The taskforce will meet at least five times.

Visit orcity.org for more information and to apply for the taskforce.

Comments / 1

#Diversity#Taskforce#Oregon City Commission
