REVEALED: Speedy seven-year-old who went viral when she stormed to victory in a 200m race despite stopping to put her shoe back on is the daughter of undefeated world boxing champion Terence Crawford

 4 days ago

A schoolgirl who lost her shoe at the start of a 200-meter race and still managed to win after staging a remarkable comeback is the seven-year-old daughter of undefeated boxing world champion Terence Crawford.

Lay Lay, 7, lost her right sneaker just as the race began but rather than pull out of the sprint, she decided to go back and put it back on.

And in an incredible movie-esque moment, she came storming past her competitors on the home straight to win the race.

It has now been revealed that Lay Lay is the daughter of WBO welterweight champion Crawford, as the boxer posted the video on Instagram saying: 'I just can’t stop thinking about my daughters track meet yesterday.

The girl who staged the remarkable comeback, Lay Lay, is the daughter of unbeaten boxing world champion Terence Crawford (right, as WBO welterweight champion)
'She just doesn’t have a clue how much she just motivated me. This is the definition of not giving, heart and grit.

'She let it all hang out even when she was hit with adversity.'

Crawford, 34, has held multiple world championships, including the WBO welterweight title since 2018.

The boxer, who has a 38-0 pro record, has three sons and three daughters, one of whom is indeed Lay Lay.

Lay Lay was taking part in a 200m running race when she lost her shoe just one second into the race she turned around and went to put it back on

It took seven seconds of fumbling as the seven-year-old ran back to slip her foot back into her running shoe before embarking on the race of her life.

The girl powered around the racetrack in a desperate bid to catch up with her competitors.

Excited relatives could be heard cheering the girl as she rounded the final turn and appeared to catch up with the rest of her competitors.

The delay cost her second precious seconds but she still carried on running and won the race

As she powered down the home straight, her supporters could be heard going wild with excitement as she took the lead in a spectacular performance.

Relatives went wild as Lay Lay crossed the finish line. They could be heard recounting what they had just witnessed, namely that the girl had lost her shoe and still managed to win.

The video was posted to Twitter and YouTube where it has racked up more than one million views.

