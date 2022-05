Authorities in Georgia arrested a woman who allegedly opened fire on a school bus on Monday (May 9) morning. The Gwinnett County Police Department said that Celeste Michele Saunders has been charged with four counts of first-degree cruelty to children, five counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, and unauthorized discharge of a firearm near a public street.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO