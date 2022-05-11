Man dies by suicide outside of Scottsdale police, fire HQ

A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound around noon on Tuesday, May 10, outside of the Scottsdale Police and Fire Headquarters, officials say.

Officials could not render lifesaving measures due to the injury the victim sustained, according to a press release issued.

Police and fire personnel were at headquarters when a gunshot was heard, officials say. Unknown if it was coming from inside or outside, personnel worked to discover the source of the sound. The police and fire headquarters is at 8401 E. Indian School Road.

A male subject was discovered just outside the front entrance to headquarters with a self-inflicted gunshot would to the head, officials say.

Scottsdale Police detectives arrived and investigated the incident, which included notifying the next of kin with the support of police crisis intervention specialists. The specialists are a group of mental health professionals who work with community members and employees to get through an initial mental or life crisis and help them work toward healing, the press release stated.

The police department wants to bring awareness to suicide awareness during the National Mental Health Awareness Month and resources that are available.