Halsey Gave An Update On Their Health And Said They've Been Sick For Most Of Their "Adult Life"

By larryfitzmaurice
 2 days ago

If you're a Halsey fan, you've probably noticed that they've had some recent health struggles.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

Earlier this week, they posted a series of photos on Instagram with the caption "creepy crawlies 🩸," including a snap of them giving the thumbs-up while wearing what appeared to be a heart monitor.

@iamhalsey / Via instagram.com

Yesterday, the singer took to their IG story (via Billboard ) to give fans a specific update on what's been going on with them as they prep for their upcoming tour behind last year's album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power .

@iamhalsey / Via instagram.com

“I know a lot of you guys have been wondering what’s going on with my health," they said, before explaining that their situation has changed "a lot" since they gave birth to their first child, Ender, last year.

@iamhalsey / Via instagram.com

"I started getting really, really, really sick," they added. "I’ve been kind of sick most of my adult life.”

@iamhalsey / Via instagram.com

Halsey went on to explain that they've since been hospitalized for anaphylaxis several times and have received diagnoses for Ehlers-Danlos syndrome , Sjögren’s syndrome , mast cell activation syndrome, and POTS .

@iamhalsey / Via instagram.com

"I’m still looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things that could potentially be another type of autoimmune disease," they explained.

@iamhalsey / @blackprints / Via instagram.com

Halsey also stressed that they're still planning to kick off their tour — which begins next week — but with a different outlook from what they might've had in the past.

@iamhalsey / @donslens / Via instagram.com

“I just can’t tour the way that I used to when I was younger, where I basically didn’t give a shit about my body and worked insane hours and days in a row,” they said.

@iamhalsey / Via instagram.com

“Honestly, I’m just so excited to be going on tour because it just keeps my mind off everything and it keeps my body healthy because I’m so active and I’m doing cardio and stuff every day,” they also said. “And I get to see you guys.”

@iamhalsey / Via instagram.com

Best wishes to Halsey as they continue to deal with their ongoing health struggles.

Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getty Images
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

