Halsey Gave An Update On Their Health And Said They've Been Sick For Most Of Their "Adult Life"

Related
Hello Magazine
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children
Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
Halsey Shares How They're Preparing for Love and Power Tour Amid Illnesses
Watch: Halsey Reveals Multiple Diagnoses After Hospitalizations. Halsey is determined to spread love and power with fans—no matter what they're going through. The singer, who has been "in and out" of the hospital in recent weeks, shared on May 10 that they were recently diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).
Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food
Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
A 4-year-old Prince William told his nanny he would punish her when he becomes king, a new royal book says
According to Tina Brown's new book, "The Palace Papers," Prince William was aware of his status as future king from a young age.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hello Magazine
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign
Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Hello Magazine
Hoda Kotb pens emotional tribute on Today following the death of a beloved co-host
The Today Show stars, including Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Craig Melvin, are reeling from the death of a beloved fellow Today host, one whose hiring onto the show made history at NBC studios. The co-hosts took a moment out of Monday morning's show to honor the legacy of Jim...
The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting
Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds
Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons
Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Kim Kardashian’s Shocking Wedding Announcement: ‘Fourth Time’s A Charm’
Future Mrs. Davidson, is that you? Fans on Twitter are freaking out after a preview clip from the latest Kardashians episode shows Kim Kardashian reveal that she just might say “I do” yet again. The Skims founder, 41, can be seen in the v...
General Hospital reveals major character change as longtime star battles health issues
GENERAL Hospital revealed a major character change is coming to the show this week as one of its stars battles health issues. There are often comings and goings happenings on soaps, and the latest cast switch-up involves longtime cast member Nancy Lee Grahn. Nancy, who turns 66 on Thursday, has...
Grazia
This Man Stormed Out Of His Gender Reveal Party After Finding Out He Was Having Another Daughter
Gender reveals have firmly become part of the 21st-century parenting journey. While once you had simply to decide whether to wait until your due date to know the sex of your baby, now you have the option of whether to shower your nearest and dearest with pink or blue fireworks, balloons, confetti, or cake to announce the big boy or girl baby news.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I fell in love with my husband’s best friend months after he died – I would’ve judged other widows but I get it now
A WOMAN has shared how the most unexpected thing happened during the incredibly tough time following the death of her husband - she fell in love with his best friend. After her husband died from a tragic car accident in 2020, Rochelle Pitts was left to care for her three young children, with a fourth on the way.
My ex cheated on me, so I posed as a recruiter and put him through a month-long job interview then had the last laugh
A WOMAN has claimed she got very creative when it came to getting revenge on her ex who cheated on her. TikTok user @kykynicolee uploaded a video saying how she posed as a recruiter and put her love rat partner through a gruelling month-long job interview - before rejecting him.
Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner
A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview
Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
musictimes.com
Andrew Woolfolk Cause of Death Tragic: ‘Earth Wind & Fire’ Saxophonist Dead at 71
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders
Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
musictimes.com
Ozzy Osbourne Shares The Beatles Song He Wants To Play In His Funeral
Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he wants one of The Beatles' famous songs to be played at his funeral. In an interview with NME a few years ago, the Black Sabbath lead confessed that he wanted "In My Life" played at his funeral. "I need a few more years to think...
'I Have a Doctor's Note': Boss Firing Sick Worker Over Text Sparks Fury
"You need to find someone to work your shift, or you work your shift," the boss said.
JOBS・
BuzzFeed
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0