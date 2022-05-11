ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Jon And Kate Gosselin's Kids Are Now 18, And Here's What They're Up To Today

By Matt Stopera
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJWtd_0faPswQj00

First and foremost, nothing makes me feel more like old Rose lugging jewels over the S.S. Titanic explorer boat than people I think of as perpetual children turning into legit adults.

Paramount

I first felt a taste of my own mortality when I discovered Sophia Grace of iconic duo "Rosie and Sophia Grace" was 19.

realsofiagrace/ instagram.com

I felt truly elderly when I discovered that the Teen Moms now have teens of their own .

macideshanebookout/ instagram.com

And now that the Gosselin kids are 18, I might as well throw in the towel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25E1gw_0faPswQj00
Michael Kovac / FilmMagic / Getty Images

For those who somehow avoided their late '00s pop culture domination, the Gosselins were the most popular family in America for a good 1- to 3-year time period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QfSE0_0faPswQj00
TLC

Ruled by the *truly* legendary and iconic reverse-mullet-bob, Kate was the matriarch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFNGv_0faPswQj00
Michael Kovac / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And then there was Jon. I don't really have much to say about him except that he's a DJ now.

jongosselin1/ instagram.com

The Gosselin sextuplets + twins Mady and Cara were everywhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VYz35_0faPswQj00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

And while I will always remember the kids as forever 3-year-olds, I have some news for you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yTCKX_0faPswQj00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The sextuplets are 18 now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VtPbA_0faPswQj00
Nbc Newswire / NBC Newswire / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Yup, 18.

TLC

Jon posted a happy 18th birthday message on his IG story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BhVOz_0faPswQj00
jongosselin1/ Instagram: @jongosselin1 / Via today.com

So, because this is what we do here, let's check in on the fam.

Paramount Pictures

First off, the twins, Cara and Mady.

kateplusmy8/ Instagram: @kateplusmy8

They turned 21 late last year.

Instagram: @mady.gosselin

They also go to separate colleges.

@madygosselin

she has amazon prime and i edit her photos. fair trade

♬ slipping through my fingers - favsoundds

The sextuplets have a bit more of a lowkey profile.

Instagram: @kateplusmy8

Kate posts very sporadic updates about them.

@kateplusmy8 / Via Instagram: @kateplusmy8

Here's a pic of them celebrating their 15th birthday in 2019.

@kateplusmy8/ Instagram: @kateplusmy8

And in 2020, Kate celebrated their 16th birthday with a cereal party.

kateplusmy8/ Instagram: @kateplusmy8

From last check-in, two of the sextuplets, Hannah and Collin, live with Jon. The other four live with Kate.

jongosselin1/ Instagram: @jongosselin1

Jon posted an update about Hannah and Collin last year for their 17th birthday.

jongosselin1/ Instagram: @jongosselin1

They got new cars.

jongosselin1/ Instagram: @jongosselin1

Mady is pretty active on TikTok and posted a 'day in the life' featuring some of her siblings last summer.

@madygosselin

repost bc the last video got taken down bc tiktok isn’t a pharb ig

♬ 80's quiet and dreamy synth pop - Gloveity

And lastly, here are some pics of Hannah celebrating her 18th in Miami at Dylan's Candy Bar.

gosselingirlbeauty/ instagram.com

She just launched her own Gosselin Girl beauty line.

gosselingirlbeauty/ Instagram: @gosselingirlbeauty

And that's all, folks! Grab your jewels and see ya on the poop deck!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dAoX5_0faPswQj00
Paramount Pictures

BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

