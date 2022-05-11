Jon And Kate Gosselin's Kids Are Now 18, And Here's What They're Up To Today

Hannah Gosselin appreciates the attention and close relationship she has with her dad Jon Gosselin, 45, and it’s the reason she decided to live with him instead of her mom Kate Gosselin. The sextuplet, who celebrated her 18th birthday along with her other siblings, Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Joel, and Leah on May 10, revealed that she’s “always been closer with” her father and they’ve “always had a strong good relationship,” in a new interview. They have been living in Pennsylvania while her other siblings live in North Carolina with their mother, and it’s being going well, according to the teen.

