Tesco, the United Kingdom’s largest grocery chain, is really stretching the idea of the supermarket. The grocer is running a pilot test of an initiative to bring a 3,800-square-foot flexible working space into a store in South London’s New Malden area in partnership with office space operator IWG, according to a report from The Guardian. Additionally, the space will be on the store’s upper mezzanine and will include 30 co-working spaces, 12 OpenDesks (a more private option), and a meeting room, per The Independent.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO