Top 20 throwers in Texas high school girls track: Meet the state's best track & field athletes

With the 2022 Texas high school track and field state championships taking center stage this weekend in Austin (May 12-14), SBLive is highlighting the top boys and girls track and field athletes in the state.

Earlier we took a look at the top girls sprinters , the top girls distance runners and the top girls jumpers in the state. Now we turn our attention to the top girls throwers.

There are hundreds of outstanding throwers in Texas, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on Twitter or Instagram @SBLiveTX and let us know about other throwers worthy of fans’ attention.

TOP 20 GIRLS THROWERS IN TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL TRACK

(The list is in alphabetical order)

Leah Acosta, Jr., Midland Legacy

Personal bests: Shot, 42 feet, 11¾ inches; Discus, 155-8

Acosta’s best event is the discus, in which she placed sixth at the UIL 6A state meet as a freshman and won District 2 and Area 1-2 titles this spring. However, she’ll only contest the shot at this week’s state meet after finishing fourth in a deep Region I discus field. She placed second at regional in the shot after winning district and area titles.

Tori Adams, Jr., Boerne

Personal bests : Shot, 44-4; Discus, 126-6

Boerne placed sixth at the UIL 4A state championships as a sophomore, then went past 40 feet for the first time this spring in posting a 5-foot improvement from a year ago along with a 21-foot PR in the discus. She won Region IV titles in both throws last weekend.

Skylar Bohlman, Sr., Lewisville Hebron

Personal bests : Shot, 45-10½; Discus, 161-1; Hammer, 135-8

Bohlman finished second behind national leader Emma Sralla at the UIL 6A Region I meet last weekend to qualify for the state meet for the second consecutive season. The North Carolina signee now hopes to improve upon her fourth-place finish of a year ago.

McKenzie Davis, Sr., Carrollton Creekview

Personal bests : Shot, 44-2; Discus, 154-5

Davis is yet another thrower who has made tremendous strides this spring after qualifying for state for the first time last May with a fifth-place finish in the UIL 5A discus. She has improved by 17 feet in the discus and six feet in the shot, qualifying for state in both events this weekend.

Melanie Duron, Sr., Laredo Martin

Personal bests : Shot, 47-4; Discus, 142-1

Duron won the UIL 5A state title in the shot put as a junior, and she earned a chance to repeat as champion after winning the Region IV title last weekend. The Texas State signee will also get the chance to add a state discus title this weekend after placing second at regionals.

Madeleine Fey, So., Midlothian

Personal bests : Shot, 46-3; Discus, 179-7

Photo courtesy of Midlothian Track & Field

Fey won the UIL 5A state championship in the discus as a freshman, but she has blossomed as a sophomore, improving by 35 feet in one year, throwing her personal-best at an Oklahoma Throw Series in April and winning Region II titles in the shot and discus last weekend. Her winning discus throw of 170-2 at regional marked the fourth time this spring she’d bested the previous 5A state record.

Olivia Hildebrand, So., Whitesboro

Personal bests : Shot, 38-8; Discus, 144-1

Hildebrand takes the top seed into the UIL 3A state championships this week after swapping the District 10, Area 9-10, and Region II titles in the discus, looking to improve upon her fifth-place finish as a freshman. She’ll also compete in the shot after placing second at regional.

Jillian Howell, Sr., Bushland

Personal bests : Shot, 42-4¼; Discus, 126-11

Howell will head to Alexandria, La., next fall to play softball for LSU Alexandria, but as a sidelight to her stellar play on the diamond (.620 batting average, 12 home runs, 57 RBIs), she happens to be the reigning UIL 3A state champion in the shot put who threw a personal-best in winning the Region I title last weekend.

Valerie Hunt, Fr., Monahans

Personal bests: Shot, 37-7; Discus, 143-4; Pole vault, 11-0

Hunt has had quite the start to her high school career, qualifying for the UIL 4A Region I meet in all three of her events — an odd mix of throws and pole vault — and advancing to the state meet this weekend in both throws after posting second-place finishes at regional.

Tierrani Johnson, Sr., Marshall

Personal bests : Shot, 41-2½; Discus, 144-7

Johnson won a UIL 3A state title in the discus last spring for Jefferson before transferring over the summer to Marshall, where she improved her personal-best by 8 feet and qualified for the 5A state meet with a wild card out of Region II.

Paris Kimble, Jr., Humble Atascocita

Personal bests : Shot, 42-3 ½; Discus, 125-8; Javelin, 142-2

Kimble’s best event is one that isn’t contested on the Texas high school schedule, but in her one javelin competition this spring, she finished second at the Clyde Littlefield Relays with a throw that remains in the top 20 on the national list. She qualified for the UIL 6A state meet in the shot after placing second at the Region III meet.

Makenna Marshall, Sr., Houston Langham Creek

Personal bests : Shot, 40-10; Discus, 147-10

A year ago, Marshall entered the UIL 6A Region 2 meet full of confidence after sweeping district and regional titles in the shot and discus, only to finish well down the results list in both. This year, she found redemption in the discus, winning the regional title with a personal-best throw to qualify for the state meet for the first time.

Faith Mitchell, Sr., St. Agnes Academy

Personal bests : Shot, 48-3½; Discus, 139-9

The Texas Tech signee finished her high school career a three-time TAPPS 6A state champion in the shot put, throwing a personal-best and TAPPS all-classification record at the state meet, and a two-time discus champion.

Serina Ramirez, Jr., Rio Grande City

Personal bests : Shot, 45-6½; Discus, 155-4

Ramirez placed in both throws at the UIL 5A state championships as a sophomore, taking fourth in the shot and sixth in the discus. She’ll get her chance to improve upon both finishes this spring after winning the Region IV discus title and taking second in the shot to qualify for state in both.

Chesni Scott, Jr., Cedar Park Vista Ridge

Personal bests : 400, 1:05.07; Discus, 148-4

Scott looks to improve upon her seventh-place finish from a year ago in the discus at the UIL 6A state championships after winning the Region IV title with a 4½-foot personal-best throw.

Emma Sralla, Jr., Lewisville Marcus

Personal bests : Shot, 43-7¼; Discus, 185-0

Sralla took over the national lead in the discus and moved into No. 2 on the all-time state list with her winning throw at the UIL 6A Area 5-6 meet on April 21. Last weekend, she threw “only” 177-6 to win the Region I title and added her first regional title in the shot. She’ll head to this week’s state meet looking to improve upon her third-place finish in the discus as a sophomore.

Lauren St. Peters, So., Aledo

Personal bests : Shot, 44-10; Discus, 138-7

Peters narrowly missed out on a state berth in the discus last spring, finishing less than two feet from second place at the UIL 5A Region I meet. She took care of business last weekend by winning regional titles in both events and throwing personal-bests in each.

Carlie Weiser, Jr., Giddings

Personal bests: Shot, 51-1¾; Discus, 158-10

The defending UIL 4A state champion in the shot and discus moved into No. 4 on the all-time state list in the shot with her winning throw at the District 20 meet April 12, which tops this spring’s national list. Weiser, who also won TTFCA Meet of Champions and AAU National Junior Olympic 15-16 titles in the shot and a national title in the discus last summer, went on to win Region III titles in both last weekend.

Glennis Woolridge, Sr., Mansfield Timberview

Personal bests : Shot, 44-9; Discus, 138-0

Woolridge posted tremendous improvement from her junior to senior seasons, adding nearly 10 feet to her personal-best in the shot and 27 feet in the discus. She qualified for the UIL 5A state meet for the first time this spring by placing second in both throws at the Region I meet.

Amirah Wooden, Sr., Hurst Bell

Personal bests: Shot, 38-1½; Discus, 153-7

Wooden made a 13-foot improvement in the discus this spring, throwing her personal-best at the Carroll Dragon Relays in late March before qualifying for her first UIL 6A state meet by earning a wild card out of Region I.