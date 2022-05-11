ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

JHS Announces All-WNY Winter Scholar Athletes

By Jamestown Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamestown High School is proud to announce that 11 seniors on the school’s winter varsity sports teams qualified as All-WNY Scholar-Athletes. To qualify, each senior’s overall grade point must be an average of 90 or...

yourdailylocal.com

Warren Wins High School Bowl Championship

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. ‒ Warren Area High School defeated Frewsburg Central School 72-35 to claim the 60th annual High School Bowl championship. Warren finished with a record of six wins and no losses and will hold the High School Bowl trophy for the next year. Kaden Kelly-Pojar, captain of the...
WARREN, PA
JPS Elementary Schools Join One District, One Book for May

1,500 Jamestown Public Schools elementary school students will bring home a copy of Wishtree by Katherine Applegate, and begin reading it with their families and class on Monday, May 23rd. It’s all part of a unique, national family literacy program called One District, One Book from non-profit Read to Them designed to strengthen the educational connection between home and school.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Club Marcella owners will host prom for Buffalo school in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Students at a Buffalo school are going to have a prom this year, and it will be an experience unlike any other. When teachers at Riverside High School began asking for help because the school couldn’t afford a prom, a pair of well-known club owners stepped in.
BUFFALO, NY
Jamestown, NY
Leaf Junior Class Scheduled for May 24th: Sewing Workshop now Available for Youth!

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s 4-H Youth Development program has a new LEAF Jr. Activity! The LEAF, (Learn, Empower, Achieve, Farm), series was created by Katelyn Walley-Stoll, Farm Business Management Educator with Cornell Cooperative Extension. Katelyn’s classes focus on beginning farming and homesteading topics for adult learners. LEAF Junior will offer similarly styled classes that cater to all youth ages 5-18. Enrollment in 4-H is not necessary.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Jamestown Memorial Day Parade Veterans Council Jamestown, NY

The Veterans Council of Jamestown is pleased to announce that the 2022 Memorial Day Parade will take place on May 30th in Jamestown and are looking for participants. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to participate following the guidelines by reaching out to the contacts above and/or filling out the information at the link below. Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Petition To Rehome “Dangerous Dogs” In Jamestown Gains Traction

JAMESTOWN – Neighbors in the City of Jamestown have launched a petition seeking action against a group of “dangerous dogs” who are frequently loose in the area. Petition founder Merry Williams says the area surrounding 19 Myers Avenue is frequently terrorized by the Kent family’s dogs, who she says, do not abide by leash laws or secure their dogs within bound of their property.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Catholic Diocese of Buffalo drastically reducing number of priests

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is making drastic cuts to its stable of priests following its clergy abuse scandal and ensuing bankruptcy. The diocese confirmed Wednesday it invited 132 active priests to apply for just 36 open positions — that's one priest for each "parish family" as outlined in the diocese’s “Road to Renewal” initiative.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

'Celebrate Spring Carnival' returning to the Eastern Hills Mall

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Rides, games and food vendors are returning this month to the Eastern Hills Mall. The "Celebrate Spring" event with Hammerl Amusements will take place on two seperate weekends in May, featuring all of your fair food favorites, such as fried dough, funnel cakes, waffles, ice cream, french fries, cotton candy, candy apples, roast beef, pizza and more.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Cummins Employees Hop into Giving

Cummins Toy Drive success this year was due in part to Matthew Davis, Toy Drive Coordinator, Sherry Nowell and Deb Jordano, all Cummins employees. “Without the help from Deb and Sherry we wouldn’t have been so successful,” stated Matthew. “They had an idea to take it to another level of giving, and it worked! We had over 400 employees donate to the drive with a total of over 600 volunteer hours. They made it fun, offering an Easter egg with a surprise inside if someone were to donate $10. There was also a grand prize everyone was entered into offering local handmade gifts, chocolate, and a paid vacation day.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Diocese reorganizes into families of parishes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Parishioners will soon start seeing changes with how the Buffalo Diocese is organized, if they haven't already. The pilot phase of a diocese-wide reorganization is well underway. It is part of the Road to Renewal process, and it has parishes forming families of parishes. Each family has three to six parishes that will share priests. This will address the issue of not having enough priests to cover the 161 parishes in the diocese.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo Will Break Strange, Unusual World Record

Buffalo is for sure going to be in the Guinness Book of World Records. We have done it before, and then someone stole the record. You may have seen the billboards on the 190 or the 33 when you drive into work. Buffalo's Olmstead Parks is going to RE-break the world record for “Longest line of garden flamingos”.
BUFFALO, NY
DHHS Announces Two Upcoming Animal Rabies Immunization Clinics

Drive-in Rabies Immunization Clinic Scheduled for May 21 in Poland and June 4 in Westfield. Pre-Registration for these Drive-in Rabies Clinics are Required. Pictured above, a veterinarian administering a vaccination. MAYVILLE, N.Y.: -- The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services (CCDHHS) Division of Public Health has announced two...
WESTFIELD, NY
Friends of Night People in need of clothing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friends of Night People need your help to fill up their closet with donations. Friends of Night People say they are in need of adult clothing for their shelter. They are looking for seasonal clothing, such as jeans, t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, socks, shoes and underwear. You...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo Tattoo Shop Inking People in a Weird & Random Way

A Buffalo tattoo shop is encouraging patrons to choose their next tattoo piece from a gumball machine. And it certainly helps if you're a Pokémon fan. Omen Ink, located at 2945 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo, is becoming well-known for a marketing gimmick in which customers pick a random Pokémon character from a gumball machine, and then get that character as a permanent tattoo.
BUFFALO, NY
COVID-19 Cases on the Rise in Chautauqua County

Chautauqua County officials are keeping an eye on local COVID-19 numbers. The county is one of only four in New York State with a low COVID-19 community transmission level, according to the CDC. However, that's expected to change soon. Breanne Agett, an epidemiologist with the Chautauqua County Health Department, says COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the community, and she expects the county's transmission level to change by tonight...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

