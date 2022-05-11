JHS Announces All-WNY Winter Scholar Athletes

Cummins Toy Drive success this year was due in part to Matthew Davis, Toy Drive Coordinator, Sherry Nowell and Deb Jordano, all Cummins employees. “Without the help from Deb and Sherry we wouldn’t have been so successful,” stated Matthew. “They had an idea to take it to another level of giving, and it worked! We had over 400 employees donate to the drive with a total of over 600 volunteer hours. They made it fun, offering an Easter egg with a surprise inside if someone were to donate $10. There was also a grand prize everyone was entered into offering local handmade gifts, chocolate, and a paid vacation day.

CHAUTAUQUA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO