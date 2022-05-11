ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Jamestown Memorial Day Parade Veterans Council Jamestown, NY

By Jamestown Gazette
 1 day ago

The Veterans Council of Jamestown is pleased to announce that the 2022 Memorial Day Parade will take place on May 30th in Jamestown and are looking for participants. Individuals and organizations...

wnynewsnow.com

Petition To Rehome “Dangerous Dogs” In Jamestown Gains Traction

JAMESTOWN – Neighbors in the City of Jamestown have launched a petition seeking action against a group of “dangerous dogs” who are frequently loose in the area. Petition founder Merry Williams says the area surrounding 19 Myers Avenue is frequently terrorized by the Kent family’s dogs, who she says, do not abide by leash laws or secure their dogs within bound of their property.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Couple opens business after moving from Texas to Fredonia

State and local elected officials gathered in the village of Fredonia for the ribbon cutting of a new business that is being opened by a couple who moved back to Chautauqua County after living in Texas. Erin and Jon Phillips launched "Third & Market" in November 2021, a web design and social media business on Center Street. State Senator George Borrello was among the officials who welcomed the Phillips on Thursday...
FREDONIA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Special Pet Adoption Event Happening This Weekend In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – To say thank you to veteran’s and active military, the Chautauqua County Humane Society is hosting a special adoption pawp-up event this weekend. Military members, veterans and their families are invited to the Running’s store on Fairmount Avenue in West Ellicott Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the event.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Jamestown, NY
2 On Your Side

Friends of Night People in need of clothing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friends of Night People need your help to fill up their closet with donations. Friends of Night People say they are in need of adult clothing for their shelter. They are looking for seasonal clothing, such as jeans, t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, socks, shoes and underwear. You...
wesb.com

BRMC, OGH Award April Star Awards

Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital have announced their Star Award recipients for April. Radiology Unit Clerk Carol Cabo received the award for BRMC, and data specialist Nolan Albert received the award for Olean General. The Star Award is presented monthly to an employee at each hospital who...
BRADFORD, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Rally planned for Saturday against wind turbines in Lake Erie

With New York State's push for the use of more renewable energy, there is growing concern about the installation of wind turbines in Lake Erie. A rally will be held this Saturday, May 14 to oppose the use of the turbines in the lake. Sallie Johnson, who is helping to organize the event, says the protest will run from 12 until 2 pm near Memorial Park on Lake Shore Drive West. She is encouraging people from across the Lake Shore area to participate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
chautauquatoday.com

Several Departments Respond to House Fire in Dayton

Firefighters from several departments in three counties were called out to a fire that destroyed a house Wednesday evening in the Town of Dayton. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says the blaze was reported on Bentley Road at about 6:00 PM. Four fire departments from Chautauqua County -- Cherry Creek, Forestville, Sunset Bay and Irving -- were reported to be at the scene. Other departments on scene included Dayton, Leon, Gowanda, Conewango, Perrysburg, Randolph, Versailles, Cattaraugus, Collins, Lawtons, Seneca Nation EMS, and Hamburg. The Gowanda Fire Department reports that multiple structures were fully involved on arrival, and they were met with a wall of fire from high swamp grass burning towards the road. Fire crews had to extinguish the tall grass and brush fire before they could enter the driveway. Crews had to do extensive overhaul to extinguish the fire.
DAYTON, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Three Charged with Illegal Dumping in Jamestown

An investigation into an ongoing issue of illegal dumping on Jamestown's east side has resulted in charges against three people. Jamestown Police say there were multiple occasions of garbage and household waste being thrown in the area of Pratt Avenue. As a result, a camera has been placed in that area, and on Tuesday, it picked up an older model GMC pickup truck pulling a trailer to pull along the road and to dispose of a mattress and a TV just before 12:30 PM. The video was put out on the Jamestown Police Department's Facebook page, and within minutes police were tipped off to the vehicle's location. Officers locate the vehicle on West 7th Street identified the offenders as 28-year-old Tamika Elston, 37-year-old Desimon Elston, and 47-year-old Lawrence White. All three were charged with illegal dumping and were issued tickets. The New York State DEC also assisted and charged the three with illegal disposal of solid waste and additionally charged Tamika Elston for transporting solid waste uncovered. The DEC charges carry a minimum fine of $1,500 for each charge.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

State Trooper from Silver Creek injured in off-duty accident

WATERTOWN, N.Y. — A Silver Creek native who just graduated from the State Police Academy in March was injured in an off-duty accident Thursday morning. New York State Police say a Ford Fusion driven by Trooper Alicia Gorka was heading east on Route 342 in the Town of Pamelia in Jefferson County when a pickup truck heading west and trying to make a left turned into the path of her car.
WATERTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Opening Dates for Amusement Parks near Western New York

The burst of warm summer weather across Western New York is a reminder that it will soon be time to head out to our favorite amusement parks. If you're like me, you love the rush of a roller coaster, and a day spent wandering around your favorite amusement park. As far back as I can remember, summers meant road trips to amusement parks. We are lucky to have three of them within a short drive of us here in Western New York, and another just over the border in Erie, PA.
TRAVEL
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Most Expensive Gas In Western New York

When you are on the roads today, take note of what the gas prices are, because they are going up and up. The “tax holiday” won’t be here until after Memorial Day, so you may not see the prices start to decline until then. However, the prices at the pump are rapidly evolving, especially here in Western New York.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Will Break Strange, Unusual World Record

Buffalo is for sure going to be in the Guinness Book of World Records. We have done it before, and then someone stole the record. You may have seen the billboards on the 190 or the 33 when you drive into work. Buffalo's Olmstead Parks is going to RE-break the world record for “Longest line of garden flamingos”.
wnypapers.com

Milling underway on Center Street - but businesses are open

Don’t let the empty parking spaces fool you: Center Street businesses are open, as usual. Curb-to-curb milling began Monday and prevented patrons from parking along the roadway (from about Eighth Street to Fourth Street) during the day. Some degree of interruption will continue at least throughout this week, if not longer, as crews prepare to repave the road.
LEWISTON, NY

