Courteney Cox Found Her Perfect Match! See Her Sweetest Quotes About Boyfriend Johnny McDaid

By Samantha Agate
 2 days ago
When it comes to her love life, Courteney Cox does not hold back from expressing how happy she is with her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid. The couple met in 2013 and got engaged the following year. After a brief breakup in 2015, they found their way back to each other and have been sharing the cutest details about their relationship ever since.

Though they previously called off their engagement, Courteney and Johnny reunited as boyfriend and girlfriend, a decision that felt like fate.

“I don’t know if you can put a label on what makes us work so well,” the Snow Patrol guitarist told Us Weekly in May 2016. “But I know that I’ve never loved like I love this woman. So if that’s enough, then that’s enough.”

Courteney echoed the same sentiment when she visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2019. She further explained their relationship dynamic and why they work so well together.

“He’s not my fiancé. We were engaged to be married, but now we’re just together,” she explained. “We broke off our engagement, and he moved to England, then we got back together and it’s actually better than it was before.”

The Friends alum and the musician also spend a lot of time with her daughter, Coco, whom she shares with her ex-husband, David Arquette. The trio have collaborated on several Instagram videos together, performing and singing at home. Spending quality time with family has always been important for Johnny, who was born and raised in Northern Ireland.

“You know we have a big family. I am one of six kids,” he told Us Weekly in October 2018. “We’re kind of growing as it is and Courtney and Coco often come over and we all have a big gathering.”

The Scream actress revealed she was not opposed to expanding her family with Johnny during a June 2017 interview with New Beauty.

“I would love to have a baby now,” she said. “I mean, I could carry someone else’s egg. I may be one of the older people doing it, but I would love to, with Johnny that is.”

Keep scrolling to see Courteney’s sweetest quotes about her relationship with Johnny.

