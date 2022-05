A four-disc set of historic live Rick Wakeman concerts, The Myths And Legends Of Rick Wakeman, is to be released through Cleopatra Records on May 13. The set, which concentrates on the 1970s, features four concerts; North America, 1974, Winterland Ballroom 1975, Hammersmith Odeon 1976 and The Maltings 1976, with Wakeman performing tracks from the legendary albums The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table, The Six Wives Of Henry VIII, Journey To The Centre Of The Earth and others.

